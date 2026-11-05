📋 De Soto, KS Admin Jobs With Multiple Contract & Office Roles

De Soto’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially with big projects and pharma work in town. If you’re organized, good with data, and like office structure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Primary Talent Partners (pharmaceutical client)

Primary Talent Partners (pharmaceutical client) Location: De Soto, KS

Type: Contract (6 months, potential to extend)

Pay: $20.84/hour (W2, no PTO/benefits; ACA supplemental available)

Support a pharma team by keeping documents organized and accurate. Heavy data entry, Word, and Excel work, plus cross-team support. Great if you’re detail-focused, fast with computers, and okay with a set 8:00 a.m. CST start.

Employer: The Fountain Group

Location: De Soto, KS

Type: Contract (6+ months, potential to extend)

Pay: $20.84/hour

Similar document control work in a production/warehouse environment—filing, archiving, and data entry using Word and Excel. Monday–Friday, first shift, with a referral bonus if you send a friend who gets hired and stays 30 days.

Employer: STO Building Group / Layton Construction

Location: De Soto, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based support for the safety department—updating training records, handling prequalification paperwork, and helping with workers’ comp claims. Comes with a full corporate benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.