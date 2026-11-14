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🛒 De Pere Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
De Pere has a nice mix of steady customer service work and flexible retail roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people, staying busy, and growing your skills.
Member Service Coordinator
- Employer: CoVantage Credit Union
- Location: De Pere, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.25–$22.01/hour
- Benefits: 401k employer match up to 200%, bonus up to 4% of annual salary, HSA contribution, PTO for community service
Front-desk role where you greet members, help with questions, do teller transactions, and open accounts. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of customer service, like steady hours (including some Saturdays), and want strong benefits at a mission-driven credit union.
2027 Summer Retail Operations Intern (DePere, WI)
- Employer: Constellation
- Location: De Pere, WI (hybrid office)
- Type: Paid internship
- Dates: About June 7 – August 13, 2027 (10 weeks)
Summer internship for students in Business, Energy Management, IS, Analytics, Economics, or similar. You’ll work on real projects with the Retail Operations team—good for building your resume if you have a solid GPA and want experience in the clean energy space.
Traveling Retail Merchandiser – Overnight
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company
- Location: De Pere, WI (travel-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Perks: Paid travel with overnight stays, training provided, customizable benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, more)
Hands-on retail role building displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory while traveling to different stores. Good if you’re 18+, like physical work, want to see new places, and prefer a job with variety and growth from within.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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