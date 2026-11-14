De Pere has a nice mix of steady customer service work and flexible retail roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people, staying busy, and growing your skills.

Employer: CoVantage Credit Union

CoVantage Credit Union Location: De Pere, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.25–$22.01/hour

Benefits: 401k employer match up to 200%, bonus up to 4% of annual salary, HSA contribution, PTO for community service

Front-desk role where you greet members, help with questions, do teller transactions, and open accounts. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of customer service, like steady hours (including some Saturdays), and want strong benefits at a mission-driven credit union.

Employer: Constellation

Constellation Location: De Pere, WI (hybrid office)

(hybrid office) Type: Paid internship

Dates: About June 7 – August 13, 2027 (10 weeks)

Summer internship for students in Business, Energy Management, IS, Analytics, Economics, or similar. You’ll work on real projects with the Retail Operations team—good for building your resume if you have a solid GPA and want experience in the clean energy space.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: De Pere, WI (travel-based)

(travel-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Perks: Paid travel with overnight stays, training provided, customizable benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, more)

Hands-on retail role building displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory while traveling to different stores. Good if you’re 18+, like physical work, want to see new places, and prefer a job with variety and growth from within.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.