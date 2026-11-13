De Pere has a nice mix of front-line retail and office-based customer service roles right now. Good options here whether you want flexible hours or a steady full-time schedule.

Employer: Festival Foods

Festival Foods Location: De Pere, WI (1001 Main Avenue)

(1001 Main Avenue) Type: Part-time, full-time, seasonal, leadership tracks

Salary: Not listed

Grocery roles across deli, produce, center store, guest services, bakery, meat, wine & spirits, and leadership. Standout perks include 15% grocery discount, weekly pay, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, two-week advance schedules, vision & dental for part-time and full-time, 3 weeks paid parental leave, fitness reimbursement, EAP, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Capital Credit Union

Capital Credit Union Location: De Pere, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the teller line while still working member-facing transactions. You’ll coach and support tellers, help with training, handle vault and cash balancing, and step in for the Teller Supervisor when needed—good fit if you like numbers, details, and growing into leadership in banking.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

Location: De Pere, WI (hybrid, first shift)

(hybrid, first shift) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.35–$30.29 per hour (range depends on experience and other factors)

Office-based role supporting order processing and customer accounts across retail, food service, and more. You’ll work with SAP/BI tools, track orders from entry to shipment, and partner with supply chain and sales. Strong benefits from day one, 401(k) with 5% match and immediate vesting, solid PTO (vacation, sick, emergency days, parental leave, 11 holidays), plus training and tuition support.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—these kinds of roles in De Pere tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.