🚌 De Pere transportation jobs with multiple driving & mechanic roles

De Pere has a few solid transportation openings right now, from hands-on shop work to local delivery. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. / Cox Fleet

Cox Automotive Inc. / Location: De Pere, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.73 – $40.10 per hour + $1,000 new hire bonus (paid in two parts)

Dedicated shop-only trailer mechanic role (no roadside calls). You’ll handle DOT inspections, preventative maintenance, brakes, welding, fabrication, and more, with weekly pay, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO up to 5 weeks, uniforms, and paid technical training.

Employer: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive / Cox Fleet

/ Cox Fleet Location: De Pere, WI

Type: Internship / informational posting

Pay: Not listed

Similar shop trailer mechanic work with a $1,000 new hire bonus, weekly pay, and strong benefits from day one. Posting notes you must apply through the official Cox careers site, so use this link as a starting point, then jump to their main careers page.

Employer: TruTeam

Location: De Pere, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $13.00 – $30.00 per hour

Local commercial driver + warehouse role delivering building materials and helping in the warehouse about 20% of the time. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness program, tuition help, and referral bonuses.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.