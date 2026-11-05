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🚚 De Pere Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Local Openings
De Pere has some solid logistics and operations roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to office-based planning and fleet leadership.
Here are a few strong options if you like keeping freight, parts, and materials moving smoothly.
Parts Shipping & Receiving Specialist
- Employer: Massman Companies (EDL Packaging)
- Location: De Pere, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role where you ship, receive, inspect, store, and deliver parts and materials for custom packaging machines. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift 50 lbs, have a forklift certification, and like working with both production and service teams.
Operations Support Representative
- Employer: WEL Companies
- Location: De Pere, WI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $50,000/year
After-hours support role keeping a large refrigerated trucking fleet running. You’ll coordinate drivers, track loads, handle breakdowns and repairs, and monitor food safety and fuel efficiency on 12-hour shifts (2-2-3 schedule). Great if you’re calm under pressure and comfortable with phones, email, and basic computer systems.
Driver Fleet Lead
- Employer: WEL Companies
- Location: De Pere, WI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $60,000/year
Weekday leadership role (Mon–Fri, 7:00–4:30) managing a group of company drivers. You’ll oversee on-time delivery, safety, driver schedules and home time, and fleet performance, plus help with routing equipment to maintenance and driver orientation. Good step up if you have transportation experience and strong communication skills.
Material Planner & Buyer
- Employer: Velocity Machine, Inc.
- Location: De Pere, WI 54115
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based supply chain role where you plan inventory, purchase materials, manage suppliers, and keep jobs on schedule for a manufacturing operation. Best for someone with 3–5 years of supply chain experience, strong Excel skills, and an eye for detail and cost savings.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and what they’ll train.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.