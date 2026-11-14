The Georgetown Hoyas basketball program stayed undefeated early in the 2026-27 campaign, pushing their record to 4-0 following a hard-fought 85-78 road victory over the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday night. Earning a win in a hostile ACC environment is a significant early-season measuring stick for head coach Ed Cooley’s squad. While they built a massive lead early, they had to weather a frantic second-half storm from Clemson to keep their perfect record intact.

Dominating the Opening Frame

Georgetown wasted no time asserting its will on both ends of the floor. The Hoyas blew the game open midway through the first half, putting together a staggering 18-0 run. This scoring burst gave them a 16-point advantage with just under ten minutes remaining before halftime.

Their offensive execution was methodical, repeatedly attacking the paint and finding open shooters on the perimeter. When Elmarko Jackson drilled a three-pointer a few minutes later, Georgetown extended its lead to an impressive 41-22 margin. The half ended with the Hoyas in control, leading 47-32, powered by high-percentage shooting and relentless offensive rebounding.

Surviving the Clemson Push

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell made the necessary halftime adjustments, and the Tigers came out of the locker room determined to protect their home court. Behind the offensive spark of Ace Buckner, who finished with a team-high 20 points, Clemson chipped away at the massive deficit.

The Tigers improved their three-point shooting and capitalized on a few Georgetown turnovers to climb back, erasing the 19-point gap. However, the Hoyas never panicked. Georgetown relied on its rebounding advantage—outworking Clemson 33-27 on the boards overall, including 11 crucial offensive rebounds that generated 13 second-chance points. By slowing down the tempo and controlling the loose balls, the Hoyas disrupted Clemson’s late-game momentum.

Frontcourt and Backcourt Synergy

When the game was in doubt, Georgetown’s key rotation players delivered. Jaland Lowe directed the offense brilliantly, scoring 21 points and adding six assists while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. His late-game steal and transition drive helped stabilize the Hoyas when Clemson threatened to pull ahead.

Down low, Vince Iwuchukwu was a physical mismatch for the Tigers. He recorded a highly efficient double-double, shooting 8-for-10 for 20 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Jackson added 17 points, matching his season high, and provided crucial defensive pressure on the perimeter. Together, the inside-out combination proved too much for Clemson to handle in the final minutes. A late dunk by Iwuchukwu, perfectly set up by a long pass from Lowe after breaking the Clemson press, sealed the victory.

Key Takeaways

Road Resilience : Winning in a hostile ACC arena after giving up a 19-point lead shows significant early-season maturity from Ed Cooley’s rotation.

: Winning in a hostile ACC arena after giving up a 19-point lead shows significant early-season maturity from Ed Cooley’s rotation. Rebounding Dominance : Georgetown’s 33-27 edge on the glass, particularly the 11 offensive boards, was the deciding factor in stalling Clemson’s comeback and elongating possessions.

: Georgetown’s 33-27 edge on the glass, particularly the 11 offensive boards, was the deciding factor in stalling Clemson’s comeback and elongating possessions. Lowe’s Leadership : Jaland Lowe proved he can manage high-pressure situations, tallying 21 points and six assists without letting the offense rush during Clemson’s late run.

: Jaland Lowe proved he can manage high-pressure situations, tallying 21 points and six assists without letting the offense rush during Clemson’s late run. Iwuchukwu’s Efficiency: Shooting 80 percent from the floor, Vince Iwuchukwu provided a reliable scoring anchor in the paint while locking down the defensive glass.

Is This the Start of a Hoya Resurgence?

Sitting perfectly at 4-0, Ed Cooley’s squad is off to an undeniably impressive start. Pairing this gritty road win at Clemson with their earlier dominant win over local rival Maryland proves this Georgetown team is already battle-tested and earning solid resume-building wins.

They are currently showing the late-game execution, rebounding dominance, and reliable guard play that have historically defined the program’s best eras. While a grueling Big East schedule still looms, knocking off an ACC opponent in their own building after easily handling the Terrapins raises a compelling question: Could Georgetown finally be on the path to a true Hoya resurgence? If they keep dictating the pace and controlling the glass, the rest of the college basketball landscape will need to start paying close attention to the nation’s capital.

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