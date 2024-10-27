Open in App
    • DC News Now

    MSP: State trooper arrested after suspected DUI

    By Jenny Gable,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIjbP_0wNrRY0w00

    MARYLAND ( DC News Now ) — The Maryland Department of State Police (MSP) announced that it suspended one of its troopers after authorities arrested them on Saturday for a suspected DUI.

    According to MSP, shortly after 1 a.m., troopers responded to the area of northbound Interstate 83, near Ruxton Road, for a crash involving two vehicles.

    A preliminary investigation revealed that Lieutenant Duane Hill was driving a privately owned vehicle north on I-83 when he hit another car. He was not on duty at the time.

    Multiple sheds catch fire in Capitol Heights, fire officials say

    No one was injured. However, police said authorities arrested Hill for suspected impaired driving after the accident.

    As a result of the charges placed against him, MSP put Hill on administrative leave, where he is suspended with pay. He has been with the department for nearly 20 years and is currently assigned to the human resources division.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Donna Haddock
    33m ago
    omg no way not possible. a Maryland State Tropper actually a human being.
    Tammy Lettire-Brashear
    1h ago
    paid vacation while he was breaking the law that he is supposed to enforce. DUI. paid time off. wow!!! nice law breaker. love suspected term. BD. they know ifnhe was drunk or not. breathalyzer shows a number. why dont they post his number like they do everyone else. could have killed someone. but no.... that report will disaapear before court. tamper with evidence. protect there own and let him do it again. had one just qbout kill my cousin and he baby retired officer from wv. way over the legal amt. got off. BS.
