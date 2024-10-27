MSP: State trooper arrested after suspected DUI

MARYLAND ( DC News Now ) — The Maryland Department of State Police (MSP) announced that it suspended one of its troopers after authorities arrested them on Saturday for a suspected DUI.

According to MSP, shortly after 1 a.m., troopers responded to the area of northbound Interstate 83, near Ruxton Road, for a crash involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Lieutenant Duane Hill was driving a privately owned vehicle north on I-83 when he hit another car. He was not on duty at the time.

No one was injured. However, police said authorities arrested Hill for suspected impaired driving after the accident.

As a result of the charges placed against him, MSP put Hill on administrative leave, where he is suspended with pay. He has been with the department for nearly 20 years and is currently assigned to the human resources division.

The investigation is ongoing.

