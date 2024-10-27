Open in App
    Terminally ill Illinois woman meets her idol, Jelly Roll

    By Taylor Harris,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyumz_0wNrKu3d00

    ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — An Illinois woman battling terminal cancer fulfilled the dream of a lifetime Wednesday — meeting country music sensation Jelly Roll.

    Keita Miller, of Granite City, was diagnosed with a terminal illness in February 2022 and given just months to live. She has defined the odds, and now she’s been able to meet her musical hero, country star Jelly Roll.

    “Jelly Roll has such a positive, Godly spiritual relationship — when I heard his songs and called my daughter, I said, ‘Michelle, have you heard of this Jelly Roll?’ She started laughing at me and was like, ‘Mom, we’re going to go see him,’ and I was like, ‘No way.’” Miller said.

    Her favorite Jelly Roll song is “Son Of A Sinner,” and she says his music has been a source of comfort during her illness. But more than just meeting the artist, Miller had one special request.

    “I’m going to be crying all night long. Because of the words in his songs… like I said, I just want to say a prayer with him… just one prayer,” she said.

    The James Bess Foundation , a nonprofit that grants dreams to adults from 21 to 65 years old who are battling terminal illness, is making this dream come true.

    The foundation was inspired by James Bess, who passed away in 2002 without getting to meet his hero, Garth Brooks. His daughter, Mindy Bess, created the organization to ensure that no one else would miss their final dream due to lack of resources.

    “They’re so focused on surviving, and that’s when we come in to give them that boost of hope. Even though you’re struggling, you’re worth it, and we want to bless you in this season. It’s life-transforming for everyone involved,” Bess said.

    Jelly Roll, the Grammy-nominated singer known for hits like “Need  A Favor” and “Save Me,” met Keita moments before he took the stage in St. Louis. She was overwhelmed with gratitude for her support system.

    “I love all of them. They’ve been so good to me — supportive, positive — I just…I love them all,” Miller said.

    The James Bess Foundation continues to turn these dreams into reality, one wish at a time. If you would like to support the James Bess Foundation, you can visit their website here .

