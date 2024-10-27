WVU hangs on to beat Arizona 31-26 in Tucson

The West Virginia football team officially bookended the month of October with a pair of wins.

WVU (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) managed a late surge from Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) Saturday night and beat the Wildcats 31-26 in Tucson. It was the first meeting between the two schools.

“Three of our four captains didn’t make the trip, but we [came] out and just [fought],” WVU head coach Neal Brown said.

With redshirt sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol leading the charge in place of Garrett Greene, who did not travel with the team due to injury, WVU scored the first points of the game Saturday night on a 45-yard field goal from Michael Hayes to put the Mountaineers up 3-0.

Marchiol completed five of his six passing attempts for 38 yards on the drive, but three WVU penalties that cost the team 20 yards stalled the Mountaineers’ momentum as they settled for the field goal.

Arizona responded by quickly flipping the field on a 28-yard connection from star quarterback Noah Fifita to Big 12 receiving yards leader Tetairoa McMillan, but two plays later, WVU defensive back Kekoura Tarnue forced a fumble on Arizona running back Quali Conley, which was recovered by cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr., to give WVU its first takeaway since the Oklahoma State game at the beginning of the month.

Marchiol led the Mountaineers into the Arizona red zone for the first time of the night on their next drive with 54 passing yards on three completions. Jahiem White also added 16 yards on the ground before the Wildcats stopped WVU on third-and-short inside the Arizona 15-yard line.

Just when it seemed like the chip-shot field goal seemed like the right play, WVU holder and special teams ace Leighton Bechdel took the snap, pulled the ball and ran 12 yards into the endzone for WVU’s first touchdown of the day and a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

“We talked about that fake all week,” Marchiol said postgame.

Conley avenged himself on Arizona’s next drive, punching in a rushing touchdown from one yard out to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took almost eight minutes off the clock to make it a 10-7 game in the second quarter.

While Marchiol continued finding success in the air, running back Jahiem White controlled the Mountaineers’ rushing attack. White ripped off a 55-yard rush, its largest gain of the year, on WVU’s next drive, which set WVU up in the red zone for the second consecutive drive.

Though, Arizona made another third-down stop deep in its own territory, forcing another fourth-down attempt from WVU. This time, Brown left the offense on the field at the Arizona three-yard line, and Marchiol found Hudson Clement in the back of the end zone to give WVU a 17-7 lead.

The Mountaineers took their 10-point lead into the halftime locker room. WVU rushed for 147 yards in the first half on 21 carries (seven yards per carry), and Marchiol completed 11 of his first 13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. WVU also allowed 154 total yards in the first half.

The WVU defense took the spotlight to start the second half. Thanks to a second-down sack from T.J. Jackson, which raised his total to 4.5 sacks on the year, Arizona went three-and-out on its first possession of the half.

After the punt, which was short enough for WVU to start its drive in Arizona territory, it took the Mountaineers eight plays to get inside the Wildcats’ 20-yard line. Once they did, it was fourth-and-one from the Arizona 20. Brown kept the offense on the field, and CJ Donaldson burst through the line of scrimmage and ran 20 yards into the endzone to give the Mountaineers a 24-7 advantage.

All three of WVU’s first three touchdowns came on fourth down Saturday night.

Both teams traded punts before the next score of the game toward the end of the third quarter. As it has multiple times this month, the WVU secondary broke down deep in its own territory, leading to a scoring pass from Fifita to a wide-open Sam Olson to make it a 24-13 game after Arizona missed the PAT.

WVU responded with its shortest scoring drive of the night when Marchiol found wide receiver Traylon Ray on a 54-yard touchdown pass to put WVU up 31-13.

“That proved to be kind of the deciding factor,” Brown said.

The Ray touchdown seemed like it could have been a dagger. Instead, it initiated a comeback from the Wildcats.

McMillan recorded his first touchdown since Week 1 on a 34-yard pass from Fifita to make it a 31-19 game after Arizona failed to convert on the two-point conversion. Arizona then forced another three-and-out from WVU, and Fifita used his legs for a score to bring Arizona within five points in a 31-26 game with under five minutes remaining in the game.

Arizona had two timeouts to its name after the touchdown, so WVU needed two first downs to clinch a victory with just minutes left on the clock. The Mountaineers achieved a first down on its first set of downs of the drive on a Jahiem White third-down rush. Then, after Arizona used its timeouts, Marchiol found running back Jaylen Anderson in the flat on a third-down swing pass. Anderson made a man miss and picked up the first down, signaling WVU’s fourth victory of the year.

Marchiol completed 18 of 22 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his first start of the season. He also added 39 yards on the ground.

“He’s a so much better player than the last time he started,” Brown said.

White led WVU in rushing with 92 yards on the ground on 12 carries, and Ray hauled in two passes for 78 yards to lead WVU in the receiving department. Nine different Mountaineers caught passes from Marchiol Saturday night.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley’s defense also allowed just 78 rushing yards.

WVU will now enter its second open week of the year before it hits the road to take on Cincinnati on Nov. 9.

