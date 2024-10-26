Open in App
    • DC News Now

    Multiple sheds catch fire in Capitol Heights, fire officials say

    By Jenny Gable,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lbZ9_0wNe0fS000

    PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. ( DC News Now ) — The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department (PGFD) said crews were at the scene of a fire that set multiple “garages or sheds” ablaze in Capitol Heights on Saturday.

    Prince George’s County Public Schools granted $24 million to expand mental health services for students

    In a post on X just after 5 p.m., PGFD said crews were dispatched to a fire in the 4200 block of Urn St. at 4:15 p.m.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovc7F_0wNe0fS000
      (Courtesy: @PGFDNews)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZnQ2_0wNe0fS000
      (Courtesy: @PGFDNews)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322Ovy_0wNe0fS000
      (Courtesy: @PGFDNews)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUVa3_0wNe0fS000
      (Courtesy: @PGFDNews)

    Once on the scene, responders found an outside fire that had “affected garages or sheds” at addresses along Urn and Vine Streets.

    As of 5:07 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the fire, and fire investigators were on the scene.

    No injuries were reported.

    a v
    1d ago
    people either live there or hangout inside of it
    Nefertari Hewitt
    1d ago
    Might have been planned
