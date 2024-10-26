Multiple sheds catch fire in Capitol Heights, fire officials say

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. ( DC News Now ) — The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department (PGFD) said crews were at the scene of a fire that set multiple “garages or sheds” ablaze in Capitol Heights on Saturday.

In a post on X just after 5 p.m., PGFD said crews were dispatched to a fire in the 4200 block of Urn St. at 4:15 p.m.

(Courtesy: @PGFDNews)

Once on the scene, responders found an outside fire that had “affected garages or sheds” at addresses along Urn and Vine Streets.

As of 5:07 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the fire, and fire investigators were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

