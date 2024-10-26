Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DC News Now

    FINAL: WVU beats Arizona 31-26

    By Kevin Redfern,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0jxn_0wNdV14K00

    The matchup between the West Virginia University football team (3-4, 2-2 Big 12) and Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) is moments away.

    For watch/listening information, click here . For a full game preview, including an in-depth look at the Wildcats, click here .

    As always, be sure to stop here and follow below for live updates, weather alerts and more as the game unfolds.

    FOURTH QUARTER

    FINAL: WVU beats Arizona 31-26.

    ARIZONA TOUCHDOWN (4:35) : It’s a one-score game after Fifita rushes it in from three yards out. WVU leads 31-26.

    5:17: Fifita flips the field on a pass to — you guessed it — McMillan inside the WVU five-yard line.

    6:02: WVU punts. Arizona has life.

    ARIZONA TOUCHDOWN (8:52) : Fifita and McMillan connect on a 34-yard score. Arizona’s two-point try is no good. WVU leads 31-19.

    WVU TOUCHDOWN (13:31) : Marchiol uncorks a 54-yard touchdown bomb to Traylon Ray. WVU leads 31-13.

    THIRD QUARTER

    END THIRD: WVU leads 24-13 with the ball.

    ARIZONA TOUCHDOWN (1:18) : Fifita finds a wide open Sam Olson for a 23-yard touchdown. Arizona misses the PAT, and WVU leads 24-13.

    3:42: Now WVU punts. The Wildcats take over at their own 35-yard line. According to Gold and Blue Nation reporter Ryan Decker, CJ Donaldson is heading to the locker room for evaluation.

    5:22: Arizona punts, and WVU will start at its own 16-yard line.

    WVU TOUCHDOWN (7:59) : CJ Donaldson finds paydirt from 20 yards out to give WVU a 24-7 lead.

    8:30: WVU has a first down inside the Arizona red zone.

    12:53: WVU nearly blocks the punt and will start at the Arizona 44-yard line.

    13:30: A T.J. Jackson sack gets Arizona behind the sticks, and now the Wildcats will punt.

    15:00: Arizona starts with the ball.

    SECOND QUARTER

    HALF: WVU leads 17-7.

    0:49: WVU punts to the Arizona 12-yard line.

    1:25: A rush from Marchiol gets WVU to its own 40-yard line.

    1:48: WVU gets a stop and calls a timeout. Arizona will punt.

    2:00: Arizona has third and medium from its own 31-yard line after the two-minute timeout.

    WVU TOUCHDOWN (2:55) : Marchiol finds Hudson Clement in the back of the end zone on fourth and goal. WVU leads 17-7.

    5:09: A 55-yard run from Jahiem White sets WVU up inside the red zone.

    ARIZONA TOUCHDOWN (7:34) : Conley punches in a touchdown from one yard out. WVU leads 10-7.

    FIRST QUARTER

    END FIRST: WVU leads 10-0.

    WVU TOUCHDOWN (0:31) : Leighton Bechdel, who holds on field goal attempts, rushes in a touchdown from 14 yards out on a fake field goal attempt. WVU leads 10-0.

    2:51: Neal Brown takes his first timeout with WVU driving. The Mountaineers will have first down from the Arizona 22-yard line after the break. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol is 8 for 10 passing with 92 yards in the air.

    ARIZONA TURNOVER (6:22): Wildcats tailback Quali Conley fumbles, and WVU cornerback Garnett Hollis recovers. WVU will take over at its own 19-yard line.

    6:55: Noah Fifita flips the field on a 28-yard completion to Tetairoa McMillan.

    WVU FIELD GOAL (8:09): Michael Hayes drills a 45-yard field goal to give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.

    11:45: WVU crosses the Arizona 30-yard line after a third-down rush from CJ Donaldson.

    15:00: WVU starts with the ball.

    PREGAME

    WVU quarterback Garrett Greene and left tackle Wyatt Milum are not out for warmups.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Related Search

    Arizona WildcatsWvu footballBig 12 matchupsCollege football updatesWest Virginia UniversityCollege Sports

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Phillip Smith
    8h ago
    Thought Arizona was going to come back. Good game WVU.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    WVU hangs on to beat Arizona 31-26 in Tucson
    DC News Now1 day ago
    WATCH: Neal Brown recaps win over Arizona in Tucson
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    DC News Now8 hours ago
    Man dies in Triangle after being found injured in vehicle, police investigating
    DC News Now23 hours ago
    Nittany Nation Gameday: Wisconsin
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Frederick County Public Schools cheer teams prepare for upcoming competition
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Motorcyclist dies after colliding with animal in Prince George’s County
    DC News Now1 day ago
    MSP: State trooper arrested after suspected DUI
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Tropical disturbance ‘likely to develop’ this week, NHC says
    DC News Now1 day ago
    DMV high school football scores & highlights (10/25/24)
    DC News Now2 days ago
    WATCH: Neal Brown speaks during second WVU open week
    DC News Now5 hours ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    DC News Now2 days ago
    More Head-Scratching Comments Made by Arizona's Head Coach After Latest Loss
    Arizona Wildcats On SI1 day ago
    DC detectives searching for man wanted for murder in Northwest
    DC News Now12 hours ago
    Arizona Wildcats QB Commit Receives Offer from SEC Power
    Arizona Wildcats On SI2 days ago
    Pepco power outage impacts Northeast DC neighborhoods
    DC News Now3 days ago
    2 people experience medical emergencies during Marine Corps Marathon, officials say
    DC News Now1 day ago
    WATCH: WVU players discuss win over Arizona
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    DC News Now3 days ago
    Loudoun United falls to Charleston Battery 2-1, will miss playoffs for 6th straight year
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Man found shot in Southeast DC, police investigating
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Harrison, Quinerly earn spots on national award preseason watch lists
    DC News Now5 hours ago
    ‘All God’: North Carolina couple recounts surviving Helene by floating on couch
    DC News Now1 day ago
    West Virginia first dog Babydog now has a song about her
    DC News Now3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    2 WVU golfers in Top 10 after first round of White Sands Collegiate
    DC News Now3 days ago
    2 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery in Northwest DC, police say
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Man dies in hospital after shooting near Congress Heights Metro Station
    DC News Now9 hours ago
    Man found stabbed in Northeast DC
    DC News Now2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy