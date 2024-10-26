The matchup between the West Virginia University football team (3-4, 2-2 Big 12) and Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) is moments away.

FOURTH QUARTER

FINAL: WVU beats Arizona 31-26.

ARIZONA TOUCHDOWN (4:35) : It’s a one-score game after Fifita rushes it in from three yards out. WVU leads 31-26.

5:17: Fifita flips the field on a pass to — you guessed it — McMillan inside the WVU five-yard line.

6:02: WVU punts. Arizona has life.

ARIZONA TOUCHDOWN (8:52) : Fifita and McMillan connect on a 34-yard score. Arizona’s two-point try is no good. WVU leads 31-19.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (13:31) : Marchiol uncorks a 54-yard touchdown bomb to Traylon Ray. WVU leads 31-13.

THIRD QUARTER

END THIRD: WVU leads 24-13 with the ball.

ARIZONA TOUCHDOWN (1:18) : Fifita finds a wide open Sam Olson for a 23-yard touchdown. Arizona misses the PAT, and WVU leads 24-13.

3:42: Now WVU punts. The Wildcats take over at their own 35-yard line. According to Gold and Blue Nation reporter Ryan Decker, CJ Donaldson is heading to the locker room for evaluation.

5:22: Arizona punts, and WVU will start at its own 16-yard line.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (7:59) : CJ Donaldson finds paydirt from 20 yards out to give WVU a 24-7 lead.

8:30: WVU has a first down inside the Arizona red zone.

12:53: WVU nearly blocks the punt and will start at the Arizona 44-yard line.

13:30: A T.J. Jackson sack gets Arizona behind the sticks, and now the Wildcats will punt.

15:00: Arizona starts with the ball.

SECOND QUARTER

HALF: WVU leads 17-7.

0:49: WVU punts to the Arizona 12-yard line.

1:25: A rush from Marchiol gets WVU to its own 40-yard line.

1:48: WVU gets a stop and calls a timeout. Arizona will punt.

2:00: Arizona has third and medium from its own 31-yard line after the two-minute timeout.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (2:55) : Marchiol finds Hudson Clement in the back of the end zone on fourth and goal. WVU leads 17-7.

5:09: A 55-yard run from Jahiem White sets WVU up inside the red zone.

ARIZONA TOUCHDOWN (7:34) : Conley punches in a touchdown from one yard out. WVU leads 10-7.

FIRST QUARTER

END FIRST: WVU leads 10-0.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (0:31) : Leighton Bechdel, who holds on field goal attempts, rushes in a touchdown from 14 yards out on a fake field goal attempt. WVU leads 10-0.

2:51: Neal Brown takes his first timeout with WVU driving. The Mountaineers will have first down from the Arizona 22-yard line after the break. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol is 8 for 10 passing with 92 yards in the air.

ARIZONA TURNOVER (6:22): Wildcats tailback Quali Conley fumbles, and WVU cornerback Garnett Hollis recovers. WVU will take over at its own 19-yard line.

6:55: Noah Fifita flips the field on a 28-yard completion to Tetairoa McMillan.

WVU FIELD GOAL (8:09): Michael Hayes drills a 45-yard field goal to give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.

11:45: WVU crosses the Arizona 30-yard line after a third-down rush from CJ Donaldson.

15:00: WVU starts with the ball.

PREGAME

WVU quarterback Garrett Greene and left tackle Wyatt Milum are not out for warmups.

