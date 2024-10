Water main break in Dumfries causes traffic delays, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. ( DC News Now ) — The Prince William County Police Department said drivers can expect delays after a water main break in Dumfries on Thursday morning.

In a post on the X platform around 8:10 a.m., police said they were assisting with a water main break near Graham Park Road between Gayle Court and Purvis Drive in Dumfries.

Drivers traveling in this area are encouraged to use caution and follow police directions.

