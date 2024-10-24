Open in App
    WVU volleyball defeats Colorado in Boulder

    By Elizabeth Stash, WVU Athletics,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uODhr_0wKHTakB00

    The West Virginia University volleyball team (8-11, 2-6 Big 12) took down the Buffaloes, 3-1 on Wednesday night inside of the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado. The match marked the first meeting between Colorado and West Virginia.

    The Mountaineers secured the win with scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-17.

    WVU was led offensively by senior outside hitter Hailey Green, who tallied 20 kills while hitting .375 percent. Redshirt junior outside hitter Cassidy Tanton had yet another outstanding performance, adding her 10 th double-double of the season with 15 kills and 11 digs. Tanton also tied a season high with three total blocks.

    Sophomore middle blocker Maddy McGath was electric on all fronts, totaling 10 kills on a .588 clip while dropping down four total blocks.

    Graduate student setter Lauren DeLo added the second double-double of the night, dishing 41 assists and 13 digs. Defensively, graduate student libero Sydney Reed and junior outside hitter Quincey Coyle collected 12 digs apiece.

    In all, the Mountaineers bested Colorado with 58 kills and 56 digs. The squad also produced 11 service aces, setting the program’s record for most aces in a Big 12 match.

    Tanton tied up the first set early with a kill, making the score one all. West Virginia proceeded with their first scoring run of the night, 4-0, making the score, 7-5. After an ace from Coyle, WVU led by as many as six points, 15-9. West Virginia controlled the rest of the set, using a late 3-0 run to hold of CU, 22-15. As Colorado attempted an offensive drive, before a block from McGath and Tanton would give WVU set one, 25-20.

    A kill from DeLo would kick off set two, 1-0 for the Mountaineers. Colorado looked to respond, holding the lead until six straight West Virginia points tied the score at 17. It was a tight race for the set, as a pair of kills from McGath and Tanton would get WVU within one point, 24-23. Colorado persisted, taking the second set, 25-23.

    West Virginia looked to lock down in the third set, as a pair of aces from Tanton let the Mountaineers lead early, 2-0. As Colorado attempted to take over, freshman outsider hitter Nina Svetina pushed the Mountaineers back on top with a pair of kills, 7-6. WVU never trailed again in the set, leading by four after two kills from Tanton, 13-9. The Mountaineers steamed ahead, using six straight points to take third set, 25-17.

    The fourth and final set started off hot again for West Virginia, as a pair of kills from Green gave the Mountaineers an early 3-1 advantage. WVU dominated the set, as a 4-0 run would extend their lead,15-10 forcing a Colorado timeout. Green and Tanton chipped in a plethora of kills, as West Virginia led 24-17 at the match point. A block from McGath and junior middle blocker Laila Ibrahim secured the fourth and final set, 25-17 for West Virginia.

    Next, WVU returns to Morgantown to face Texas Tech on Oct. 26. First serve is slated for noon ET, inside of the WVU Coliseum. Saturday’s match will serve as the team’s Halloween Spooktacular, with kids 12 and under in costume receiving free admission. The WVU Coliseum concourse will feature inflatables, balloon artists, face painting and candy bags. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the match for post-game autographs at the Gold Gate.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

