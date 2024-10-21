Metro marks busiest day at Shaw-Howard U Station during Howard University homecoming

WASHINGTON ( DC News Now ) — Howard University celebrated its centennial homecoming over the weekend — and Metro also celebrated a new record.

Metro said that there was a record-setting number of trips on Saturday, making it the busiest day on record for Shaw-Howard U Station.

Officials said that there were 17,000 trips for the celebration.

“Thanks for letting us be your ride to all the celebrations. We’re excited to keep the momentum going as the special events connector for the region’s biggest celebrations!” Metro said in a post published Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.