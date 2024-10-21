Open in App
    • DC News Now

    Metro marks busiest day at Shaw-Howard U Station during Howard University homecoming

    By Makea Luzader,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCAdZ_0wGJNFBo00

    WASHINGTON ( DC News Now ) — Howard University celebrated its centennial homecoming over the weekend — and Metro also celebrated a new record.

    Metro said that there was a record-setting number of trips on Saturday, making it the busiest day on record for Shaw-Howard U Station.

    Officials said that there were 17,000 trips for the celebration.

    Howard University kicks off 100th homecoming weekend

    “Thanks for letting us be your ride to all the celebrations. We’re excited to keep the momentum going as the special events connector for the region’s biggest celebrations!” Metro said in a post published Monday.

