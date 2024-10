DMV grocery price check: how costs shifted in one week at Walmart, Giant and Safeway

WASHINGTON ( DC News Now ) — DC News Now continues to monitor price changes for pantry staples and popular supermarkets as families continue searching for cost-saving strategies amid higher prices.

According to DC News Now’s continued collection of grocery price data, price-checking has proven beneficial during high costs.

The monthly cost to feed two young kids ranges from $314 for lower-cost meal plans to $771 for higher-cost plans, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) .

A ‘September Food Price Outlook’ by the USDA predicts that grocery prices will rise by 1.2% during the rest of the year, while dining-out costs could increase by 4.1%. DC News Now sized up 10 pantry essentials at Walmart, Giant and Safeway.

Below are the prices published online as of Monday and the price change compared to one week prior.

Brown Eggs (12 ct.)

Walmart: $4.12

Giant: $4.29

Safeway: $5.99

Wheat Bread

Walmart: $1.42

Giant: $1.99 (-$0.90)

Safeway: $3.49

2% Gallon of Milk

Walmart: $2.57

Giant: $3.99

Safeway: $5.19

Broccoli (12 oz. bag)

Walmart: $1.16

Giant: $1.99

Safeway: $2.49

Avocado

Walmart: $0.88

Giant: $1.66 (-$0.22)

Safeway: $2.00 (+$1.00)

Russet Potato

Walmart: $0.92

Giant: $0.84

Safeway: $1.19

Boneless Chicken Breast (value pack per pound)

Walmart: $2.67

Giant: $3.99 (+$1.70)

Safeway: $2.99

Boneless Pork Chop (value pack per pound)

Walmart: $4.64

Giant: $5.99

Safeway: $4.99

Ground Beef (1 pound tray), at least 80% lean

Walmart: $5.63

Giant: $5.49 (-$0.50)

Safeway: $5.49

Brown Rice (32 oz. bag)

Walmart: $1.64

Giant: $2.29

Safeway: $2.99

