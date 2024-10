Maryland man killed in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON ( DC News Now ) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man who died in a shooting in Southeast D.C. over the weekend.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Leonard Taylor Jr, of Suitland, MD.

MPD said officers were called to a crash in the 1400 block of 18th Street just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Upon arrival, they found Taylor, who had been shot, unconscious and not breathing inside a vehicle.

Medics tried to save Taylor, but he died at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned the shooting happened in the 1500 block of 19th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 202-727-9099 or text MPD’s Text Tip Line at 50411.

