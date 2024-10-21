Open in App
    WATCH: Ja’Quay Hubbard, Reid Carrico preview Arizona game

    By Kevin Redfern,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16txbR_0wFvRuEc00

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football players Ja’Quay Hubbard and Reid Carrico met with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the Mountaineers’ first test against the University of Arizona Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.

    Hubbard and Carrico discussed the mood in the WVU locker room, what needs to change ahead of the Arizona game and much more.

    Watch the full conferences from Monday at the top of this page.

