WATCH: Ja’Quay Hubbard, Reid Carrico preview Arizona game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University football players Ja’Quay Hubbard and Reid Carrico met with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the Mountaineers’ first test against the University of Arizona Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.

Hubbard and Carrico discussed the mood in the WVU locker room, what needs to change ahead of the Arizona game and much more.

