    UVA Basketball Coach Tony Bennett speaks on his retirement

    By Will GonzalezTannock Blair,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bpxib_0wCMmaQT00

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Tony Bennett, head coach for the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Men’s Basketball Team, held a press conference on Friday morning to discuss his recently announced retirement .

    The university announced Bennett’s retirement on Thursday, Oct. 17, less than a month before the Cavaliers’ first regular-season game at Campbell University on Nov. 6.

    Bennett has been coaching with the Cavaliers since 2009 and led the team to their first and only NCAA National Championship in 2019. In June, he signed a contract extension which would have kept him with the team until at least 2030.

    This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

