DC hosts ‘Breast Care for Washington’ event with free mammogram screenings

WASHINGTON ( DC News Now ) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marking a time for the community to come together.

According to the American Cancer Society , about 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

In Washington D.C., breast cancer is the number one most commonly diagnosed cancer among women across the District, according to the Howard University Hospital .

To help raise awareness and encourage women to complete mammogram screenings, D.C. Mayor Bowser’s Office of Women’s Policy and Initiatives is teaming up with organizations to host the “Breast Care for Washington” on Oct. 18, which is also Wear Pink Day.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free mammogram screenings, wellness resources and more will be available at 4 Atlantic Street SW.

During this time, organizers said the Art to Go-Go shuttle will provide free transportation from eight locations in Southeast to the event.

Shuttles can be found in the following areas:

Skyland Town Center

DHS Fort Davis Service Center

Congress Heights Station

St. Elizabeth E Parking Garage

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter

Anacostia Metro Station

W & MLK Parking lot

13 & S Street SE

For more information on Breast Care for Washington, click here .

