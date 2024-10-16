WVU gymnastics unveils 2025 slate

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, along with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2025 gymnastics schedule.

The Mountaineers’ 2025 slate is highlighted by four home meets at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and features nine opponents who qualified for the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships last season.

WVU is set to open its campaign on the road for the third time in the last four seasons, traveling to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to take on Temple on Saturday, Jan. 4. The dual meet marks the second straight year that the Mountaineers and Owls have opened their seasons against one another. West Virginia then remains on the road when it heads to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, on Sunday, Jan. 12, to compete against Central Michigan.

The 2025 home slate begins on Thursday, Jan. 16, when the Mountaineers welcome Kent State to the WVU Coliseum. WVU then opens its Big 12 slate at Denver on Sunday, Jan. 26, in Denver, Colorado.

Next, West Virginia returns home for a pair of conference home meets. First up, the Mountaineers will play host to Florida and Big 12 newcomer Utah on Sunday, Feb. 2. WVU then welcomes Iowa State to Morgantown on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The squad will then make the trek to Provo, Utah, for the second straight season to face BYU on Friday, Feb. 14. From there, the Mountaineers head west once again to compete at Arizona State on Friday, Feb. 21, in Tempe, Arizona.

Following the trip to Tempe, the Mountaineers return to Morgantown to wrap up the Big 12 regular season and home competition when they play host to Arizona on Friday, Feb. 28.

From there, West Virginia will embark on four straight road meets to conclude the regular season. First, the squad will compete in its first quad meet of the year at Towson with George Washington and Penn on Tuesday, March 4, in Towson, Maryland. Back-to-back meets in the state of Pennsylvania then await the Mountaineers. First, WVU heads to Pitt on Sunday, March 9, before competing at Penn on Friday, March 14, in Philadelphia.

West Virginia will conclude the 2025 regular season at Ohio State on Sunday, March 16, in Columbus, Ohio.

Postseason competition then begins with the 2025 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship, slated for Saturday, March 22. Location and additional competition details are set to be announced by the conference at a later date.

The 2025 NCAA Regional Championships are scheduled to take place from April 1-5, with Alabama, Penn State, Utah and Washington set to be regional hosts.

The 2025 NCAA National Championships are tabbed for April 16-19, in Fort Worth, Texas.

West Virginia will return to competition in 2025 after hitting several milestones during the 2024 campaign. Celebrating its 50-year anniversary throughout the season, WVU also eclipsed 800 program victories on Jan. 28, 2023. Now beginning his 14th year at the helm, coach Jason Butts also earned his 150th career victory during the 2024 campaign.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.