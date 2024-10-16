WVU volleyball set to take on UCF in Morgantown on Wednesday

The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-11, 0-6 Big 12) will face off against UCF on Wednesday in Morgantown. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum.

Wednesday’s match will serve at the team’s True Blue game, all fans in attendance are encouraged to wear blue to support the Mountaineers.

Join the Mountaineers for a Happy Hour every weeknight game for half off all beverages from 6 p.m., until first serve.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $6 each and $5 each for groups of 10 or more. Any remaining tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors and $5 for groups at the ticket window on match day.



WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Coliseum. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day.



WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.



Sam Bailey and Eric Little have the call of Wednesday’s match on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.



Wednesday’s game marks the third meeting between West Virginia and UCF, as the Knights lead the all-time series, 2-1. The teams last met at the beginning of the month on Oct. 2, as UCF took a 3-0 win over the Mountaineers in Orlando, Florida.

Last time out, West Virginia fell in five sets to Kansas State on Oct. 13 in Morgantown. The Mountaineers were led offensively by senior outside hitter Hailey Green , who led the floor with 19 kills, while hitting .289%.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Cassidy Tanton leads WVU with 234 kills and 28 service aces this season, ranking No. 5 in aces and No. 10 in kills within the Big 12. Additionally, the Mountaineers are fifth in the league with 112 service aces in 69 sets this season.

Jenny Maurer is in her second season at the helm of the Knights, with a record of 25-18. UCF comes to Morgantown, 8-6 with a 1-4 Big 12 record. The Knights return to the court after falling, 3-2 to Colorado in Boulder on Oct. 13.

