Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DC News Now

    WVU volleyball set to take on UCF in Morgantown on Wednesday

    By Elizabeth Stash, WVU Athletics,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pcju9_0w99EAWV00

    The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-11, 0-6 Big 12) will face off against UCF on Wednesday in Morgantown. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum.

    Wednesday’s match will serve at the team’s True Blue game, all fans in attendance are encouraged to wear blue to support the Mountaineers.

    Join the Mountaineers for a Happy Hour every weeknight game for half off all beverages from 6 p.m., until first serve.

    Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $6 each and $5 each for groups of 10 or more. Any remaining tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors and $5 for groups at the ticket window on match day.

    WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Coliseum. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day.

    WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

    Sam Bailey and Eric Little have the call of Wednesday’s match on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

    Wednesday’s game marks the third meeting between West Virginia and UCF, as the Knights lead the all-time series, 2-1. The teams last met at the beginning of the month on Oct. 2, as UCF took a 3-0 win over the Mountaineers in Orlando, Florida.

    Last time out, West Virginia fell in five sets to Kansas State on Oct. 13 in Morgantown. The Mountaineers were led offensively by senior outside hitter Hailey Green , who led the floor with 19 kills, while hitting .289%.

    Redshirt junior outside hitter Cassidy Tanton leads WVU with 234 kills and 28 service aces this season, ranking No. 5 in aces and No. 10 in kills within the Big 12. Additionally, the Mountaineers are fifth in the league with 112 service aces in 69 sets this season.

    Jenny Maurer is in her second season at the helm of the Knights, with a record of 25-18. UCF comes to Morgantown, 8-6 with a 1-4 Big 12 record. The Knights return to the court after falling, 3-2 to Colorado in Boulder on Oct. 13.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Police identify woman killed in Prince George’s County collision
    DC News Now2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Analyzing Kansas State’s rush defense
    DC News Now1 day ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    DC News Now2 days ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Child hit by vehicle near high school in Silver Spring, police investigating
    DC News Now2 days ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Alexandria police investigating pedestrian crash near Fort Ward Park
    DC News Now1 day ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    DC News Now1 day ago
    The Greenbrier will not be auctioned; debt is paid: Justice family says
    DC News Now2 days ago
    24-year-old man airlifted after being hit by train in Danville
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Chihuahua trying to contain spread of dengue fever
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Man accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina called on others ‘to join’
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Prince George’s County leaders gather for community walk with residents to address safety concerns
    DC News Now2 days ago
    SMCSO: Suspect in deadly Lexington Park shooting arrested after police chase
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Family of Menendez brothers demands their release from prison
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Liam Payne died from ‘multiple traumas,’ ‘internal and external bleeding,’ autopsy reveals
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Surveillance video shows suspect burglarizing two Montgomery County businesses
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to bring back Restore the Wild Artwork Competition
    DC News Now1 day ago
    VIDEO: Man details how he killed Fairfax County mother in confession video 29 years later
    DC News Now7 hours ago
    DC African Restaurant Week continues with authentic flavors, spice
    DC News Now3 hours ago
    49th Annual Marine Corps Marathon to close many roads in Arlington
    DC News Now1 day ago
    WVU men’s soccer places 4 players on TopDrawerSoccer midseason top 100
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Montgomery County FD warns community after space heater causes fire in Damascus
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene victims eligible for food assistance
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Mother pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old daughter, DC officials say
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Gulf War illness may increase risk for heart disease or stroke
    DC News Now1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy