WVU men’s soccer suffers first loss at Dayton

The No. 1 West Virginia University men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to Dayton, 5-1, at Baujan Field. The Mountaineers fall to 8-1-3 while the Flyers improve to 6-2-3.

Junior Marcus Caldeira scored his seventh goal of the season while senior Max Trethewey notched his first assist.

Dayton scored three goals in the first half in the 17 th , 22 nd , and 37 th minute to take a big lead into the break. The Flyers added a fourth goal early in the second half on a penalty kick and late goal in the 85 th minute.

Dayton outshot the Mountaineers, 16-10 and had 11 shots on goal compared to just four for WVU. The Mountaineers had a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.

Caldeira scored his goal in the 67 th minute, heading in a ball off a great setup from Trethewey, but that was all the Mountaineers could muster on the night.

West Virginia will be back at home on Saturday against South Carolina. Kickoff from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 1 p.m. It will be free admission for all fans.

