Former West Virginia governor candidate arrested in Morgantown for DUI

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A former Republican candidate for West Virginia Governor and U.S. Senate was arrested in Morgantown on a DUI charge over the weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 12, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle wreck on Earl L. Core Road. While there, deputies spoke with the driver of one of the vehicles, who was identified as John Raese, 74, of Morgantown.

Deputies said that they could smell alcohol on Raese’s breath and noted that he was unsteady and had glassy, bloodshot eyes while waiting for EMS to evaluate him. Raese also told deputies he “had a few cocktails” while he was golfing, the complaint said.

The complaint said that Raese was then given field sobriety tests which showed that he was impaired and had a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of .151, nearly double the legal limit to drive.

Raese has been charged with DUI and is currently out on bond.

