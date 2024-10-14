Man in critical condition after stabbing at Largo Town Center, police say

LARGO, Md. ( DC News Now ) — Police said a man was hospitalized after he was found stabbed at the Largo Town Center on Sunday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department told DC News Now that around 6 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to the 1000 block of Largo Center Drive for a report of a cutting. This is near Applebee’s at the shopping center.

Once on the scene, police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details about what led to the stabbing are limited and remain under investigation.

