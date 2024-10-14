Open in App
    Man in critical condition after stabbing at Largo Town Center, police say

    By Odyssey Fields,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ctx3V_0w637GJs00

    LARGO, Md. ( DC News Now ) — Police said a man was hospitalized after he was found stabbed at the Largo Town Center on Sunday.

    The Prince George’s County Police Department told DC News Now that around 6 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers responded to the 1000 block of Largo Center Drive for a report of a cutting. This is near Applebee’s at the shopping center.

    Once on the scene, police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

    2 men stabbed minutes apart in Rockville, police say

    He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    Details about what led to the stabbing are limited and remain under investigation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Anna Warren
    1d ago
    another one stabbed there? . This shit is out of control. yea Dems let's defund the police
    RealBuck
    1d ago
    Murder there two weeks ago, now a stabbing ...It aint right
    View all comments
