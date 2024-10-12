Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DC News Now

    Hispanic influencer finds success while sharing family’s daily life

    By Michael Thomas,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2564TE_0w4jrvzN00

    LIVERMORE, Calif. ( KRON ) – The San Francisco Bay Area is home to many Hispanic social media stars who often face unique challenges in their chosen profession. One successful influencer based in the East Bay has not only gained millions of followers, but also got his parents to join in on the fun.

    Funny family videos shot in a Livermore kitchen have gained Rico Alvarez more than four million followers on social media, where he’s known as Tuchiquitobombon — or “the little marshmallow” in English.

    Alvarez is one of the top Hispanic influencers on TikTok. His parents were born in Mexico and predominantly speak Spanish.

    Both are hardworking at their more “traditional” jobs, so, when Alvarez first told them he was an influencer, they didn’t know what to make of it.

    Latino Film Festival coming to Roxie Theater in SF next month

    “They were like ‘Oh, what? What are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘No, look, like I’m getting views, this and that.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay, but that ain’t paying the bills right now,’” Alvarez said.

    But now, it is paying the bills, and people are watching and recognizing the entire family, across the Bay Area and beyond. But Alvarez says his mom wasn’t an easy casting call.

    “I was like, ‘If you do this video, I’ll get your nails done.’ And she was, ‘Really? Hmm.’ She was like, ‘Every month?’ I was like, ‘Every month.’ She’s like, ‘Bet,’” Alvarez said.

    When Alvarez is not shooting content, he’s helping out at his dad’s tree-cutting company. Rico says climbing trees helps keep him grounded and is one of the things his Hispanic followers relate to most.

    “I get comments where they’re like, ‘Oh, I also work with my dad in the construction and landscaping… I also do videos of my mom, teaching her English.’ And so a lot of people can relate to being like five and translating for their parents,” Alvarez said.

    Forty percent of Californians are Latino, as well as more than half of young Californians. But Hispanic influencers will tell you they still feel like a minority at brand events in the state and when it comes to getting sponsored posts.

    “I think that’s one of the biggest maybe responses that we hear from multicultural influencers,” said Alex Orozco, an influencer marketing manager in Los Angeles.

    Orozco says non-white influencers are facing an uphill battle.

    “They don’t want to be an afterthought, and they want the same money and brand deals and opportunities that they’re given from maybe their white counterparts or general markets,” he said.

    Despite the ups and downs, Alvarez says he’s grateful for the community he’s built and for the chance to show the world his Hispanic household in the Bay Area.

    Alvarez plans to keep working with his dad at the old family business no matter how popular the new family business gets. He also has a message for his younger self or anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

    “Don’t fall for, ‘Oh, I’m not getting no views. This and that.’ Like, just keep posting. Keep doing what you love.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    DC News Now4 hours ago
    WATCH: Jordan Lesley, Chad Scott speak during weekly media availabilities
    DC News Now7 hours ago
    AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old abducted from Churchville Elementary School
    DC News Now11 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Man found dead in vehicle in Columbia, police investigating
    DC News Now2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Country singer Brantley Gilbert pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    DC News Now9 hours ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting officer on fire in Pulaski County
    DC News Now3 days ago
    Deputies searching for missing non-verbal 5-year-old boy in Waldorf
    DC News Now1 day ago
    What you should do before and after your phone is stolen or lost
    DC News Now1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Man in critical condition after stabbing at Largo Town Center, police say
    DC News Now16 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    WVU vs. No. 17 Kansas State: Game time, TV/stream info, more
    DC News Now12 hours ago
    Microdosing Products from Smoke & Vape Shops Linked to Hospitalizations, Deaths
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Rising chocolate prices impact Halloween candy choices
    DC News Now2 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Grocery price check: Pantry picks at Walmart, Giant, Safeway in DMV
    DC News Now7 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    JUST IN: Actress Jenna Ortega And Los Angeles Lakers Star Spotted Holding Hands And Were Reportedly “All Over Each Other” At Nobu In Malibu
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Lilly Ledbetter, equal pay trailblazer, dies at 86
    DC News Now4 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy