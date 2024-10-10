Open in App
    14-year-old boy arrested in connection to robbery in Northwest DC, police say

    By Paola Belloso,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slL09_0w1lTlTc00

    WASHINGTON ( DC News Now ) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a robbery that took place in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday night.

    MPD said that at about 10:30 p.m., they responded to the 2500 block of 13 th Street for the report of a robbery.

    The victim told police she was walking outside when the suspect took her phone from her hands and then left the area.

    Person, dog injured after being hit by car in Montgomery County

    Officers were able to track the location of the stolen phone.

    The suspect, a 14-year-old boy from Southwest D.C., was found and arrested.

    The stolen phone was recovered.

    The boy was charged with robbery.

    John Gattaca
    1d ago
    Another day in DC and another person of color goes to jail for a senseless crime. Stay tuned tomorrow for the next, and the next.
