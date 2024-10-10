14-year-old boy arrested in connection to robbery in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON ( DC News Now ) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a robbery that took place in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday night.

MPD said that at about 10:30 p.m., they responded to the 2500 block of 13 th Street for the report of a robbery.

The victim told police she was walking outside when the suspect took her phone from her hands and then left the area.

Officers were able to track the location of the stolen phone.

The suspect, a 14-year-old boy from Southwest D.C., was found and arrested.

The stolen phone was recovered.

The boy was charged with robbery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.