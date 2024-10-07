Open in App
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream

    By Alix MartichouxAlonzo Small,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqtS0_0vxudQGO00

    ( WGN ) – If you’ve enjoyed vanilla-flavored Breyers ice cream over the last eight years, you may be in line for a sweet treat: a cash refund.

    Breyers is paying out a nearly $9 million settlement as part of a class-action lawsuit filed against Conopco, Inc., and Unilever United States, Inc., the advertiser and parent company of Breyers, respectively.

    The lawsuit claimed Breyers’ labeling of “Natural Vanilla ice cream” gave consumers the impression the dessert contained vanilla flavor derived only from the vanilla plant and not from non-vanilla plant sources.

    The lawsuit also alleges that the ice cream contained non-vanilla plant vanilla flavors.

    The defendants deny these claims, but agreed to the $8.85 million payout.

    DC News Now tracks grocery price changes, pantry staples, supermarkets in DMV

    The settlement fund notes eligibility for anyone who purchased Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream in any size between April 21, 2016 and Aug. 14, 2024.

    You don’t need proof of purchase to qualify – but it will affect the size of your payout. Those without proof of purchase can only receive a maximum of $8, or $1 per item purchased. However, if you have receipts, there is no limit to the amount you can receive. You’ll be eligible for $1 back for each product purchased.

    If there are a large number of validated claims, which exceed the $8.85 million fund, the payments will be less than originally anticipated, but sent out proportionally.

    You need to file a claim for by Feb. 19, 2025, to be eligible for cash payments. There’s a limit of one claim per household.

    You can file the claim online or by mail.

    A final approval hearing is set for Nov. 21.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

