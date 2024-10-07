Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DC News Now

    ‘Spirit Christmas’: Spirit Halloween is now opening Xmas-themed locations

    By Michael Bartiromo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxrsq_0vxudPNf00

    (NEXSTAR) – How foolish of us to assume they’d stop at Halloween.

    Spencer’s Spirit Holdings, the parent company of Spirit Halloween, has announced plans to open 10 locations of its seasonal Spirit Christmas locations, to sell gifts and decorations ahead of the holidays.

    All 10 of the shops also plan to offer photos and meet-and-greets with Santa Claus, who doubles as the brand’s mascot.

    “Discover thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas,” reads a brief description of Spirit Christmas on its official webpage.

    The 10 locations opening in the coming weeks are all located in the Northeast:

    • Marlton, New Jersey – Willow Ridge
    • Brick, New Jersey – Market Place at Brick
    • Mays Landing, New Jersey – Consumer Square
    • Woodbridge, New Jersey – The Plaza at Woodbridge
    • Albany, New York – Colonie Center
    • Bohemia, New York – Sayville Plaza
    • Poughkeepsie, New York – Chestnut Plaza
    • Eria, Pennsylvania – Mill Creek Mall
    • Waterford, Connecticut – Crystal Mall
    • Dartmouth, Massachusetts – Faunce Corner Shopping Center

    The flagship location, in May’s Landing, New Jersey, is scheduled to open Oct. 18. The rest “will open in early November,” a representative for the company told Nexstar.

    The representative also indicated that stores will include a “life-sized gingerbread village” where guests can mail letters to the North Pole.

    Here’s what Spirit Halloween seeks in an ‘ideal’ retail location

    Spirit Christmas, however, may not be an entirely new endeavor. There’s evidence to suggest Spirit Christmas locations operating in the ‘90s, and again for a brief time in the mid-2000s, after the brand was acquired by Spencer’s, according to ads and newspaper articles cited at the Spirit Halloween Fandom page.

    A representative for the brand did not say whether additional locations were planned in coming Christmas seasons.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    DC News Now18 hours ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    DC News Now5 hours ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    DC News Now1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    DC News Now3 hours ago
    Snake meat seized at Dulles International Airport
    DC News Now22 hours ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Police arrest man in connection to Southwest DC assault
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 minutes ago
    Why do people fill their bathtubs with water before a hurricane?
    DC News Now18 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Maryland’s Main Street program fueling growth of small towns across the state
    DC News Now19 hours ago
    Fire in Clinton leaves 2 displaced, fire officials say
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    DC roads to be closed for events this weekend
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    2 men charged with murder of Silver Spring man
    DC News Now19 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Coldplay announces 2025 US tour stops: Here’s where
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Squishmallows are up to 50% off for October Prime Day
    DC News Now22 hours ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Capitol Heights man killed in Southeast DC shooting, investigation underway
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Police identify woman killed in single-car crash in Accokeek
    DC News Now1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy