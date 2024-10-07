Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DC News Now

    Increased police presence in Montgomery County on Oct. 7 anniversary

    By Christian Peña,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZExIt_0vxudJKX00

    BETHESDA, Md. ( DC News Now ) — Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) increased its police presence throughout the county on the first anniversary of Hamas attacking Israel.

    Police presence was prominent on Monday, particularly at Jewish congregations.

    “If we’re having a bar mitzvah, if we’re having a worship service, any time we have more than a few people in our building, we have to have police because we need to make sure that somebody who could do us harm is deterred,” Ron Halber, CEO of the Jewish Relations Council, said.

    Colleges brace for Oct. 7 anniversary

    Halber, who works with over 100 synagogues across the Washington Metropolitan said several synagogues across the country, including some in Maryland have seen an uptick in antisemitic attacks since the war in the Middle East began.

    “We’re used to when events in the Middle East with Israel heat up that there are some repercussions impacting Jewish communities outside the state of Israel but nothing like this before,” Halber said.

    According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), over 10,000 antisemitic incidents have occurred in the U.S. since Hamas attacked Israel. The staggering statistic is the highest number of incidents ever recorded by the ADL in a one-year period.

    “It’s upsetting,” said Heather Garrett, executive director of Congregation Beth El, a Jewish synagogue in Bethesda that was vandalized last year . “I think the most frustrating thing is that the vandalism doesn’t achieve I think what the desired outcome is.”

    The Congregation Beth El was vandalized repeatedly this past summer in a span of less than two weeks.

    “There’s always fear and concern over security,” Garrett told DC News Now. “But I think that what we’ve experienced more is actually people showing up and wanting to be together in community.”

    The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management (OEMHS) has since announced a $1.2 million grant commitment to help protect faith-based organizations that have experienced or are at high risk of experiencing hate crimes

    Montgomery County leaders speak up against bias-related vandalism at schools, places of worship

    The measure is one Halber said would ease places of worship from the hefty tag having security brings.

    “Hiring a police officer is a very burdensome expenditure. My own synagogue probably spends a quarter of a million dollars a year on security,” Halber said.

    MCPD said Monday’s initiative to have more police presence in the county was part of proactive measures to ensure all residents remained safe. There were no imminent threats as of Monday afternoon in the county.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police arrest man in connection to Southwest DC assault
    DC News Now2 days ago
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    DC News Now19 hours ago
    1 dead, teen hospitalized after pickup truck veered off I-70 in Frederick County
    DC News Now7 hours ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Pedestrian killed in Montgomery County collision
    DC News Now1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Why do people fill their bathtubs with water before a hurricane?
    DC News Now20 hours ago
    Snake meat seized at Dulles International Airport
    DC News Now23 hours ago
    Fire in Clinton leaves 2 displaced, fire officials say
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    DC News Now2 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    DC News Now7 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police identify woman killed in single-car crash in Accokeek
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy in Northwest DC
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Man dies after being stabbed in Northeast DC, police say
    DC News Now2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    DC News Now3 days ago
    DC police seeking suspect in two phone thefts
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    DC News Now5 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police identify motorcyclist killed in Prince George’s County crash
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    Oh deer! VDOT, DWR warns drivers to stay alert during deer mating season
    DC News Now1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy