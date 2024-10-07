Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DC News Now

    Man charged in connection to death of his 5-year-old son in DC, police say

    By Gabby AllenOdyssey Fields,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXsEN_0vxeMrMk00

    WASHINGTON ( DC News Now ) — Police said a man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 5-year-old son in Northwest D.C.

    The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said on Oct. 6, around 9:45 a.m., officers were called to the Connecticut House Apartments, which is in the 4500 block of Connecticut Ave. They were told a 5-year-old boy was in cardiac arrest.

    According to court documents obtained by DC News Now, when first responders arrived, they found the boy lying on the floor, unconscious and unresponsive.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:19 a.m.

    DC police investigate shooting in Northwest, victim hospitalized

    Detectives quickly learned that the boy and his two sisters – both of whom are children – live at the apartment with their father, 32-year-old DeAndre Pettus.

    A witness who lived nearby and has a Civil Protective Order against Pettus told police that he was upset earlier in the morning. He said his car needed a battery and he was going to catch the bus to get one.

    She said that Pettus came back and said “I f—– up, [my son] is not breathing I was going to his body and he was trying to run and hit the wall. I f—– up he is unconscious.”

    The witness demonstrated to police that “going to the body” meant Pettus was punching him with full force. She said she had seen him punch the 5-year-old in the past “with force that was not appropriate for a 5-year-old to be punched,” court documents read.

    Officials also interviewed the father’s two daughters, sisters of the 5-year-old. They said he was all right the day before, on Saturday.

    She said that he had “slipped and fell and hit his face, and shoulder on the wall,” earlier that morning. She said he was crying and that Pettus, their father, tried to wake him up and did CPR on him before putting him in the shower.

    She said he thought he was dead because he wasn’t breathing, but that his heart was beating when she felt it.

    The girl said her dad was nice because he got them candy, but sometimes he could be “a little mean.”

    Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy in Northwest DC

    She reported that he would hit them when they were in trouble.

    If they were in big trouble, she said he would hit them with a belt.

    The girl reported that the 5-year-old had once dropped a glass and that Pettus whooped his legs with a belt.

    Pettus’s other daughter said she saw when her brother slipped and fell. Court documents report that she said he wasn’t moving and made noises like he was hurt.

    The 5-year-old boy’s autopsy reports that he had two small abrasions to his temples and a faint contusion to the back of his scalp. Otherwise, there were no signs of abuse.

    His cause of death was declared to be undetermined.

    On Oct. 7, MPD said authorities charged 32-year-old DeAndre Pettus, of Northwest, with First Degree Cruelty to Children (Aggravated Assault).

    This is a developing story.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy in Northwest DC
    DC News Now3 days ago
    Why do people fill their bathtubs with water before a hurricane?
    DC News Now23 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police arrest man in connection to Southwest DC assault
    DC News Now3 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    DC News Now22 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Man dies after being stabbed in Northeast DC, police say
    DC News Now3 days ago
    PGPD: Man arrested in Mount Rainier shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hurt
    DC News Now5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 minutes ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Police charge man with murder of 19-year-old in Oxon Hill
    DC News Now5 hours ago
    Snake meat seized at Dulles International Airport
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    DC News Now2 days ago
    20 lbs. of cocaine found in truck floorboard at South Texas port of entry
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Detectives investigating shooting after man killed in Southeast DC
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Advocate in DMV for abused women helps victims turn their lives around
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Wanted man in custody after barricading inside vehicle for hours in Fairfax County
    DC News Now1 day ago
    2 men charged with murder of Silver Spring man
    DC News Now23 hours ago
    Fire in Clinton leaves 2 displaced, fire officials say
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Herndon police investigate shooting at Worldgate Centre, suspect identified
    DC News Now2 days ago
    DC police seeking suspect in two phone thefts
    DC News Now2 days ago
    Christopher Ciccone, brother of Madonna, dies
    DC News Now3 days ago
    3 dead, 1 arrested after Southeast DC house fire, police say
    DC News Now2 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy