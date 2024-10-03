Open in App
    Montgomery County invites students to become a ‘Councilmember for a Day’

    By Odyssey Fields,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vnn2_0vspQLqE00

    MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. ( DC News Now ) — Montgomery County is now accepting applications for students in the community to become a “Councilmember for a Day.” The challenge invites local high school and middle school students from grades 6 through 12.

    The annual Councilmember for a Day program was created in 2016 by former Councilmember Craig Rice. County officials said the program was formed for the youth in the community to share their voices on public policy issues and engage with local government to enact change.

    Montgomery County offering $1.2M in security grants to organizations at risk of hate crimes

    To kick off its ninth celebration, Councilmember Will Jawando is continuing the tradition of engaging children in the community and providing an opportunity for councilmembers to learn what issues are important to youth.

    To take on the challenge, students must submit a short video essay on a public policy issue by Thursday, Nov. 7. Officials said the winning video would be selected based on how well the student presents and connects to the topic in their community.

    The winner will be the guest of honor at a Council lunch, receive a Council proclamation, and serve as an honorary “Councilmember for a Day.”

    “Young people are aware of the issues impacting their friends, family, and neighbors and we need to make sure their voices are part of developing solutions that meet the needs of today and beyond,” said Councilmember Jawando.

    For more information on how to submit your video, click here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

    Comments / 1
    Steven Universe
    1d ago
    They know it doesn’t take much to be a council member here
