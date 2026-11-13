Rocket Cos., the Detroit-based homeownership platform, has appointed Adam Blitzer, COO of Datadog, as an independent director to its board of directors.

Blitzer has spent nearly two decades building and scaling technology businesses. He co-founded Pardot, led major software platforms at Salesforce, and today serves as COO of Datadog, whose technology helps companies around the world monitor, secure and improve the performance of their cloud and AI applications. His appointment strengthens Rocket’s Board as the company brings AI into every stage of homeownership.

“AI will rewrite how Americans buy and own homes. We’re not waiting around to see how,” says Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Cos. “Adam built a company from scratch, scaled global software businesses, and now helps lead Datadog at the center of the AI economy. He knows the difference between AI that makes headlines and AI that actually works. That’s the kind of thinking we want in our Boardroom.”

Rocket is already putting AI to work across its business. AI voice agents handle 65 percent of inbound servicing calls, while AI completes the credit pull before a client speaks to a loan officer on nearly 20 percent of Rocket’s direct-to-consumer volume. These capabilities are reducing manual work, accelerating decisions and changing how Rocket serves millions of clients.

Through its acquisitions of Redfin and Mr. Cooper, Rocket has brought together home search, mortgage financing, closing and servicing. With 30 petabytes of data, decades of client relationships and a connected homeownership platform, Rocket is applying AI to an industry long defined by fragmented processes, unnecessary costs and complexity.

Blitzer co-founded marketing automation company Pardot in 2007, helping grow the business through its acquisition by ExactTarget and subsequent integration into Salesforce. During eight years at Salesforce, he held senior leadership positions, including executive vice president and general manager of Digital, overseeing Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Experience Cloud.

“At Datadog, we see firsthand what it takes to move AI from experimentation into the systems businesses depend on every day,” says Blitzer. “Rocket has something powerful: enormous amounts of data, millions of client relationships and businesses that span the entire homeownership experience. The opportunity to bring those assets together with AI is significant. I’m excited to join the Board and help Rocket pursue it.”

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