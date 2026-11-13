Advance Plumbing & Heating Supply Co. in Walled Lake has appointed Wendy Kwapis as director of marketing. In this leadership role, Kwapis will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s overall marketing strategy, strengthening brand awareness, and driving growth across all business segments.

Kwapis brings experience in brand management, marketing strategy, and customer engagement across the building products and manufacturing sectors. Most recently, she served as brand manager for the Duravent Group, where she led integrated B2B and B2C brand initiatives, product launches, and retail marketing programs. In that role, she partnered with cross-functional teams to drive business growth, strengthen brand visibility, and enhance customer success.

Previously, Kwapis served as brand manager for BrassCraft Manufacturing Co., where she developed integrated marketing programs supporting professional trades, wholesale distribution, and building supply channels. Her work centered on go-to-market strategies designed to deepen customer engagement, expand market presence, and accelerate growth.

“We are excited to welcome Wendy to the Advance Plumbing team,” says Andrew Moss, vice president of operations. “Wendy brings a strong combination of strategic marketing expertise, industry knowledge, and customer-focused leadership. Her experience developing impactful marketing programs and building strong brands will be instrumental as we continue to grow and serve our customers throughout southeast Michigan.”

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