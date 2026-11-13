Butzel attorney and shareholder Cynthia J. Haffey has been named to the Detroit Bar Association’s 2026 Class of Fellows. Honorees were recognized during the 22nd Annual Dennis W. Archer Public Service Award Gala on Nov. 12.

Fellows are selected based on their legal reputation, leadership, and service to the bar and community. They help support the Detroit Bar and Foundation’s mission to expand pro bono service, legal education, and community engagement.

Haffey’s practice is focused on commercial litigation with a specialty in automotive supply chain and intellectual property disputes. She counsels and represents Fortune 500 companies and entities of all sizes. Haffey has obtained multimillion dollar awards, verdicts, and settlements for her clients across numerous jurisdictions.

She has experience — litigating and prevailing — in federal and state courts and arbitration tribunals in Michigan, New York, Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, Maine, South Carolina, and Massachusetts.

In addition to her experience in automotive supply chain and intellectual property disputes, Haffey has decades of experience litigating shareholder disputes, corporate merger, acquisition, and other transaction disputes, fraud and other business torts, sales commission disputes, matters involving breach of non-compete agreements and misappropriation of trade secrets, real estate disputes, construction contract disputes, anti-trust, bankruptcy, and securities litigation.

Notably, Haffey was the first female ever to be elected to Butzel’s Board of Directors. Today, she focuses her leadership skills on serving as co-chair of the firm’s Automotive Industry Team and Global Automotive Coordinating Committee. She also is a member of the Mexico International Team.

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