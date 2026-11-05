‘Detroit: The City of Chefs III’ Premieres on Dec. 14 at Emagine Theatre Novi

Following 16 months of production, filmmaker Keith Famie and Bending River Films in Canton Township will premiere “Detroit: The City of Chefs III” on Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at Emagine Theatre in Novi.

The third installment in the documentary series travels beyond restaurant kitchens to Michigan farms, fields, and farmers markets.

Through personal interviews and agricultural imagery, the film explores the relationship between chefs and growers, and how “farm-to-table” represents a connection with the land, those who cultivate it, and the people who harvest.

The documentary also examines food as medicine, and how fresh, locally grown ingredients and nutrient-rich, plant-forward eating can support healthier lives and communities.

The film covers three stories that honor generations of Indigenous knowledge: a tribal chef gathering ingredients at Peshawbestown Gitigaan Community Farm for a dinner at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay; the Anishinaabe Sugar Bush maple sap harvest; and the Three Sisters tradition of growing corn, beans, and squash at Keep Growing Detroit north of Eastern Market.

In turn, the film visits Detroit urban farms that expand fresh-food access and reconnect neighborhoods with the land, as well as farmers markets in Michigan where growers, chefs, and residents build lasting relationships.

In turn, celebrated Michigan chefs reflect on supporting local agriculture and preserving food traditions for future generations.

This is the third installment in the Detroit PBS film series about Detroit’s culinary heritage.

“Detroit: The City of Chefs” was released in 2024 and was the recipient of the 2025 Michigan Emmy Award for “Best Historical Documentary.” “Detroit: The City of Chefs II” debuted on Oct. 24, 2025, on Detroit PBS.

To learn more about “Detroit: The City of Chefs III” and view the film’s trailer, visit detroitcityofchefs.com.

For the Dec. 14 premiere, tickets are $25 per person and include a commemorative film program booklet. Limited tickets are available directly through Emagine Novi.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

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