Exclusively Cabinets Opens New Showroom in St. Clair Shores

Exclusively Cabinets, a family-owned cabinetry company focused on making kitchen and bathroom renovations easier and more affordable, has officially opened its newest showroom at 21423 Greater Mack Ave. in St. Clair Shores (near E. Eight Mile Road).

The 1,700-square-foot showroom gives homeowners throughout St. Clair Shores and surrounding communities access to free professional design services, a wide selection of cabinetry from multiple manufacturers, and personalized guidance throughout the cabinet-selection process.

Exclusively Cabinets pairs customers with experienced designers who help bring their ideas to life while keeping their individual style, needs, and budget in mind as they navigate hundreds of cabinet styles, finishes, and options.

The company also utilizes proprietary technology that allows its designers to efficiently compare cabinetry products and pricing across multiple manufacturers. The technology helps customers evaluate a wide range of options and find the right combination of style, quality, and value for their project.

Among three employees, lead designer Carolyn Gallo, a St. Clair Shores resident, will work directly with local homeowners to design kitchens and bathrooms that complement their homes and lifestyles.

“We wanted this showroom to feel like it truly belongs in St. Clair Shores,” says Tyler Strom, founder of Exclusively Cabinets. “As a family-owned business, we believe people value working with someone they know and trust. Having a talented designer who actually lives in the community makes this location particularly meaningful to us.”

The company states it combines the selection and technology of a larger retailer with the personal, relationship-driven service of a family-owned business.

“We know St. Clair Shores homeowners have many choices when deciding where to invest in their homes,” Strom says. “We hope they’ll give a local, family-owned company the opportunity to earn their trust and help create a space their family will enjoy for years to come.”

Exclusively Cabinets also operates showrooms in Beverly Hills, Novi, Pinckney, and Rochester.

The St. Clair Shores showroom is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit cabinetek.com.

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