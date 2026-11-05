undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Daytona Beach Shores
Community Appreciation Cookout at Shores Center
3 days ago
The City of Daytona Beach Shores will host a Community Appreciation Cookout on November 5, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at the Shores Community Center. Residents are invited to enjoy food and spend time with neighbors during this afternoon event.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Daytona Beach Shores
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.