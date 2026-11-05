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Daytona Beach Shores

Community Appreciation Cookout at Shores Center

3 days ago
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The City of Daytona Beach Shores will host a Community Appreciation Cookout on November 5, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at the Shores Community Center. Residents are invited to enjoy food and spend time with neighbors during this afternoon event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Daytona Beach Shores

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