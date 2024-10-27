What channel is Orlando City vs Charlotte FC on today in MLS playoffs? Time, TV schedule

The MLS Cup Playoffs have arrived, and Orlando City SC is looking for its first trophy since the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It starts its quest tonight at home against Charlotte FC.

Orlando finished fourth in the Eastern Conference , one point ahead of Charlotte. They have played twice earlier this season, with Facundo Torres securing a 2-2 draw on the road in June. Torres opened the scoring when they met September 18 in Orlando, and Duncan McGuire closed it in a 2-0 win.

Torres led the team with 14 goals this season, which was tied for 17th in the league. Orlando had three players finish with double-digit assists in Martin Ojeda (11), Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and Ivan Angulo (10). Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has let in nine goals in the past five games since his clean sheet against Charlotte.

Charlotte has won three straight and has not suffered a loss since the last meeting with Orlando. Their top scorer, Patrick Agyemang, finished with 10 goals, while Ashley Westwood led the club with six assists. Charlotte tied for 21st in goals this season, but made up for it by allowing just 37, second-best behind Seattle. Kristijan Kahlina has 12 shutouts in 2024, tied for the most in MLS with LAFC's Hugo Lloris.

Here's what to know about the Orlando City match, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Orlando vs Charlotte game on today?

TV channel: FS1

Livestream: Apple TV | Fubo (free trial)

Game 1 of Orlando City vs Charlotte FC will broadcast nationally on FS1. The game will also be available for free on Apple TV. Other streaming options include Fubo , which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Orlando vs Charlotte time today

Date: Sunday, October 27

Sunday, October 27 Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 1 of Orlando City vs Charlotte FC starts at 7:30 p.m. from Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando vs Charlotte betting odds

All odds according to BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25:

Moneyline: Orlando -130, Tie +290, Charlotte +300

Orlando -130, Tie +290, Charlotte +300 Over/under: 3 goals

Orlando City schedule vs Charlotte FC

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Orlando

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Orlando Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Charlotte

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Charlotte Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Orlando

MLS Cup Playoffs schedule

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: Oct. 25 | 7 p.m. Nov. 2 | 8 p.m. Nov. 9

Oct. 25 | 7 p.m. Nov. 2 | 8 p.m. Nov. 9 LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids: Oct. 26 | 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 | 10 p.m. Nov. 9

Oct. 26 | 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 | 10 p.m. Nov. 9 Orlando City vs Charlotte FC: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 | 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 | 6 p.m. Nov. 9

7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 | 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 | 6 p.m. Nov. 9 LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: 9:45 p.m. Oct. 27 | 8:45 p.m. Nov. 3 | 11 p.m. Nov. 8

9:45 p.m. Oct. 27 | 8:45 p.m. Nov. 3 | 11 p.m. Nov. 8 FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC: 6:45 p.m. Oct. 28 | 5 p.m. Nov. 2 | 4 p.m. Nov. 9

6:45 p.m. Oct. 28 | 5 p.m. Nov. 2 | 4 p.m. Nov. 9 Seattle Sounders vs Houston Dynamo: 9 p.m. Oct. 28 | 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 | 7 p.m. Nov. 10

9 p.m. Oct. 28 | 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 | 7 p.m. Nov. 10 Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls: 6:45 p.m. Oct. 29 | 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 | 5 p.m. Nov. 10

6:45 p.m. Oct. 29 | 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 | 5 p.m. Nov. 10 Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United: 9 p.m. Oct. 29 | 9 p.m. Nov. 2 | 9 p.m. Nov. 8

How do the MLS playoffs work?

The MLS Cup Playoffs don't work like traditional soccer tournaments with a home-and-home aggregate scoring system. They are a traditional American sports playoff bracket, with each game worth one win in a best-of-three format. The first team to two wins in the series advances to the next round.

If a game is tied after regulation, the teams will go to a shootout.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: What channel is Orlando City vs Charlotte FC on today in MLS playoffs? Time, TV schedule