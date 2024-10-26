Betting odds for NASCAR at Homestead-Miami. Wanna make $250k? Here's all you need

Turns out, South Florida isn’t for everyone. Who knew?

How else to explain some of those astronomical odds at the bottom of the chart?

My goodness, 250,000-to-1 odds? Stacked against two different teams at Homestead-Miami?

Up on the north side, no surprise, except there probably shouldn’t be such a wide gulf between the top two dudes.

Let’s go to the board, courtesy of Florida’s home-team wagering site, Hard Rock Bets.

NASCAR odds for Homestead-Miami playoff race, the Straight Talk Wireless 400

+325: Kyle Larson.

+600: Christopher Bell.

+650: Tyler Reddick.

+700: William Byron.

+900: Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney.

+1400: Chase Elliott.

+1600: Martin Truex Jr.

+1750: Ross Chastain.

+2000: Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch.

+2250: Joey Logano.

+3000: Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman.

+5000: AJ Allmendinger.

+6000: Chase Briscoe.

+7500: Daniel Suarez.

+10000: Josy Berry, Austin Dillon, Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson.

+15000: Carson Hocevar.

+20000: Erik Jones.

+25000: Zane Smith, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley.

+50000: Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton.

+100000: Kaz Grala.

+250000: Chad Finchum, JJ Yeley.

Get rich quick if these guys win a NASCAR race

Let’s do some math, if you don’t mind, regarding JJ Yeley and Chad Finchum. That 250k number is based on a bet of $100. Should you put a Benjamin down on the far south end of this odds board? I wouldn’t.

Bigger upsets have happened, but not since Goliath took a rock to the noggin.

But is it worth 10 bucks ? The upset of upsets would bring you winnings of $2,500. That’s a good return on investment, for those of you short on business know-how.

Still wouldn’t do it, though, since $10 still gets you a beer at most ballparks and several of them at Publix.

But a buck? Why the hell not? It’s not like I’m lighting Marlboros with dollar bills, but still, a couple of dollars in hopes of a lightning strike that’d zap down $250? Why not? Can’t take it with you, you know.

Who to win? Kyle Larson? Christopher Bell? Chase Elliott?

Let’s look at some return for the win.

Under the gun if forced to pick a winner, I’d go with Christopher Bell, but at that payoff, it’s not much fun. Looking for better paydays, I’d lean toward Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and, at +2000, Kyle Busch, who’s down to two chances to run his streak to 20 years with a Cup win.

AJ Allmendinger at Homestead? Take a look

AJ Allmendinger is +700 for a top-5 finish and +250 for a top-10.

Shouldn’t he have taller odds?

Nope, not at Homestead.

Here’s a little nugget: The Dinger has finished third and fifth the past two years at Homestead. He also finished third and fourth in two of his last three Xfinity races there. Also, he won the Xfinity race at Vegas last week to secure a shot at that series' championship.

He's on a bit of a roll and good at Homestead.

Worth a look? Sure. Worth a few bucks? Your call.

