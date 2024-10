Volusia Schools adjust calendar to make up lost instructional time from Hurricane Milton

Volusia County Schools adjusted its calendar to make up lost instructional time due to Hurricane Milton .

Four early-release days will now be regular school days, according to a district social media post:

Friday, Dec. 20.

Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Wednesday, March 12.

Wednesday, May 21.

The remaining instructional time lost due to Hurricane Milton, as well as the one instructional day lost to Hurricane Helene , will be absorbed into the existing schedule, the social media post said.

When did Volusia County Schools close for hurricanes?

Volusia County Schools ended one hour early Oct. 8 and schools were closed Oct. 9-11 for Hurricane Milton. Classes resumed Oct. 15 because students were off Oct. 14 for Columbus Day.

Volusia County Schools also closed Sept. 26 due to Hurricane Helene .

Were any Volusia County Schools damaged from recent hurricanes?

Thirteen classrooms at Sugar Mill Elementary in Port Orange incurred water damage following Hurricane Milton , rendering them unusable for the foreseeable future .

Less than 1 foot of water filled the classrooms, and dehumidifiers and fans were used “immediately," said Danielle Johnson, Volusia County Schools' director of community information.

The district does not yet have an estimated completion date, but it is working to replace carpets, drywall and flooring as soon as possible.

Several classes were displaced while maintenance was being completed, Johnson said. There are a few sets of two classes sharing spaces, including the media center and larger classrooms, but each teacher is still responsible for his or her originally assigned students.

The district also reported that Freedom Elementary in DeLand had one building with wet carpet following Hurricane Milton, but the maintenance team was able to re-carpet impacted rooms prior to the school reopening Oct. 15.

Johnson said there were smaller work orders district wide. Additionally, a few schools used alternate transportation routes due to flooding on roads off-campus.

How is Volusia County Schools helping families in need?

Volusia County Schools is running a Hurricane Milton relief drive , benefitting communities facing urgent needs.

The district hopes to receive all donations Friday but will still accept supplies that come in later.

Community members wishing to donate can drop off items such as clothing, toiletries, gift cards and non-perishable food to any Volusia County high school Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Schools adjust calendar to make up lost instructional time from Hurricane Milton