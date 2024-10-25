Open in App
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars: Staff predictions, picks for Big 12 football matchup

    By Chris Boyle, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    2 days ago

    UCF has one last chance to avoid going 0-for-October for a second straight football season.

    The Knights (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) hope to snap their four-game losing streak by taking down one of the nation's top-ranked teams, No. 12 BYU (7-0, 4-0) . The Cougars and Iowa State , to whom UCF lost in the final minute last weekend, share the top spot in the Big 12 standings — with Kansas State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and Colorado each one game back.

    Jacurri Brown will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Knights. He and RJ Harvey spearheaded a 354-yard rushing performance against Iowa State, and the duo found the end zone four times.

    UCF vs BYU: Game updates, highlights from Week 9 game

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9Lpo_0wLRBU2u00

    Can the Knights seal the deal this time and pull off the upset, or will the Cougars spoil homecoming in the Bounce House ? The News-Journal's trio of UCF reporter Chris Boyle, sports reporter Chris Vinel and columnist Ken Willis weigh in.

    Their records to date:

    • Boyle: 5-2
    • Vinel: 5-2
    • Willis: 5-2

    Chris Boyle: BYU 33, UCF 17

    The opening betting line (BYU -1) probably raised a few eyebrows, considering the differing trajectories of these teams. Last week's results likely influenced that: BYU needed last-minute heroics to avoid an upset loss to Oklahoma State, while UCF endured last-minute heartbreak to come up just short of an upset win against Iowa State.

    But BYU's defense is among the best in the country (13th in yards per play allowed, tied for sixth with 12 interceptions) and quarterback Jake Retzlaff possesses the sort of dual-threat dynamism that has given the Knights fits all year.

    One other aspect: BYU's crowd travels extremely well. Even on homecoming, expect plenty of blue mixed in among the black and gold throughout the Bounce House's bleachers.

    Chris Vinel: BYU 36, UCF 24

    BYU has won seven in a row. UCF has lost four straight. Because the Big 12 tends to cannibalize itself, odds are, neither of those streaks survive much longer.

    But they will extend one more week.

    The Cougars have put up at least 34 points in six of their seven games, including the last five. The Knights allowed 38 to Iowa State a week ago, and though they scored 35 themselves, they needed a pick-six and another INT returned to the 1-yard line to do it.

    Ken Willis: BYU 34, UCF 23

    Does the Knights' close loss at Iowa State send a positive signal for late-season hopes? Finding some offense can't hurt the cause.

    But if the Knights are gonna start winning again and maybe get to six wins and a bonus bowl game, it'll have to start next week against Arizona.

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights vs BYU Cougars: Staff predictions, picks for Big 12 football matchup

