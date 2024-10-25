Fall fishing approaching fast: 'Buffet if you find the right spot.' St. Johns specks thick

Don’t look now, but here comes November.

For some, that’s a threat, given the inherent stresses associated with onrushing holidays — turkey or ham … real tree or fake … presents or gift cards … in-laws or throw myself off a bridge?

But for the local anglers, November is a promise.

“I like the fall, with the water cooling, because you have summer fish leaving and winter fish arriving,” says longtime area fisherman Capt. Billy Pettigrew. “This time of the year is what I like to call a buffet if you find the right spot. You can catch everything from snapper, sheephead, redfish, snook, black drum and more in one spot.”

OK, we’re up to speed on the when and the what , but what about the how , Cap’n?

“Find hard bottom or oyster bars next to deeper water,” Capt. Billy says, “and use a fish-finder or Carolina rig with the lightest weight to hold you on the bottom.”

Yeah? Go on …

“Bait of choice is live shrimp, fiddler crab, live or cut mullet. Now, once the water temp drops into the low 60s, it'll change.”

When does that happen?

“It’s usually December or January for that, depending on if we get cold weather. Nights need to be in the 50s or lower. When the water hits mid to low 60s, just once, a lot of the summer fish will be gone.”

That’d be the mangrove snapper, Spanish mackerel, tarpon, a few sharks and some others. But there’ll be a big uptick in sheepshead around pilings, reds in shallower water around oyster bars, seatrout throughout and snowbird pompano.

Meanwhile, aside from the obvious issue, October hasn’t been so bad, either, as we’ll learn below.

Halifax/Indian River

The report from Capt. Jordan Bonaccorso ( Central Florida Fishing Charters ) is promising.

“The ‘dirty water bite’ has been quite productive inshore, with loads of snook, redfish and black drum being caught,” he says. “Fish bite more in dirtier water for a variety of reasons, from reduced visibility and increased cover, to heightened scents and stirred-up food.

“We had a report of a healthy doormat flounder biting a snook jig this week, so it's safe to say everything is hungry.”

Along with the arrival of some favored swimming edibles, tarpon are starting to do their thing up and down the intracoastal.

You can’t eat ’em (too bony, too stinky). Not that it matters, because you’re probably not gonna get one to the boat or dock. You might hook one, but you might not count past three Mississippis before he spits that rig right back at you.

Capt. Jeff Patterson ( Pole Dancer charter) says he hid from the recent winds and hooked several tarpon in a backwater creek.

“There’s been a bunch of tarpon throughout the river, around bridges, and quite a few areas between Port Orange and New Smyrna,” Capt. Jeff says. “I’ve been using finger mullet and bigger mullet, too.”

As often happens, the bigger redfish are being found in and around Ponce Inlet, if conditions allow.

Ike Leary ( Granada Bait ) says the mangrove snapper and snook bite remains steady on the fishing pier behind his shop, and also says some sheepshead have been lingering about.

Blake Abbey says the Daytona-area bridges are good places to find a lot of smaller snook but also a few big ones.

"The outgoing tide seems to be the hot bite," he says. "Lots of finger mullet surfacing right before dark. If you’re fishing artificial, use 3½-inch paddle tails in the bone or silver color."

This mimics the baitfish and is what angers call "match the hatch." You learned something, didn't you?

Blake, by the way, was part of Team USA's surf-fishing team that competed and won silver last weekend at the Pan Am Surf Fishing Championship in Costa Rica. Snook, jacks and rays were the most common catches.

"Very tough fishing. Lots of debris in the water," he says. The home team won gold, by the way.

Surf

Patience, patience.

The wash cycle has given way to the agitator, and things need to calm down before the shoreline scene slips into its productive fall pattern. Worse yet, the roiling surf is thick with seaweed in many places.

“It reminds me of Portuguese kale soup,” says Marco Pompano.

Yes, I looked it up. I trust it tastes better than it looks.

“The ocean seems to be broken right now,” Marco adds. “There are no tides. It’s all high.”

As late-week began to arrive, Marco said the surf had retreated a bit, but was still producing kale soup. He hooked a cat, a whiting and a ton of seaweed before quickly calling it a day.

St. Johns

Speaking of high tide …

The flood’s slow retreat is in motion, but it’ll take a while. Public boat ramps are hard to find, though the ramp at Highland Park remains open.

And those who are taking advantage of it are filling up on specks, against the banks early and with open-water trolling as things warm up.

“Don’t expect to catch the bigger fish yet,” Don McCormick says. “The average size will be a pound to a pound in a half.”

Good news from Don: “In my opinion, that’s the best eating-size fish.”

He’s been using a cork and jig against the shoreline, then switching to long-line/trolling as the sun stretched out.

At Highland Park, Capt. Bryn Adams echoes the speck talk, but says there’s no big signs of bass yet.

Unfortunately, they may be hanging out in backyards.

Tournament time

The annual Flagler Home Builders Association in-shore tournament is Sunday. Targeting fish are reds, jacks, snook and trout.

Weigh-ins will be from 3 to 4 Sunday afternoon at the Tomoka Outpost inside Tomoka State Park, which is a nice place to hang out with or without a bunch of fishermen around. You can still enter if you want. Find the info on the tournament's Facebook page.

Do I need a fishing license?

You can find all the license info, including exemptions, on Florida's Fish and Wildlife Commission website: MyFWC.com. But the basics are: No: If you're 65 or older, 15 or younger, you don't need a license. “ Probably” Not: If you're fishing with a licensed guide or charter boat, both of which often purchase commercial licenses that cover their customers. Yes: Most everyone else, including visitors from other states. Yes: Even if you're a shore-based angler (shoreline, dock, pier, bridge, etc.), and even if fishing with a shore-based guide. However: The shore-based license is free . . . But: You still need to register for that free license.

Where do I get a license and what does it cost?

Many bait shops sell licenses, as do the bigger retailers (Bass, Dick's, Walmart, etc.). Florida's FWC uses a third-party site for buying or renewing fishing licenses: GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. The cost : $17 for an annual license. Don't forget: Whether you're fishing fresh or saltwater, you need the specific license. Freshwater and saltwater licenses are both $17 annually.

I’m here on vacation, do I need a license?

Yes you do, and they're also available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or certain bait shops and big retailers. Cost: $17 for three days, $30 for seven days, $47 for a year. Also: Non-residents need to purchase that license even if they're just fishing from shoreline or shore-based structures. (Florida residents need that license, too, but they're free.)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fall fishing approaching fast: 'Buffet if you find the right spot.' St. Johns specks thick