State panel cites abuse of authority, calls judge's fitness for bench into question

A state panel is calling into question a judge’s fitness for the bench, citing a pattern of abusing her authority in holding several people in contempt, including having a female victim handcuffed in one case and jailing a mother of already traumatized children in another, according to a notice of formal charges.

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission has found probable cause that Putnam County Judge Anne Marie Gennusa violated rules governing judges' conduct. Putnam County is part of the 7 th Circuit which also includes Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties.

Gennusa was appointed to the Putnam County judicial seat in 2023 and presides over misdemeanor criminal cases and criminal traffic cases at the Putnam County Courthouse in Palatka, according to the Circuit 7 website. She will remain on the bench as the inquiry continues.

Gennusa also made an unsuccessful run for the office of 7th Circuit Public Defender in 2020.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission found probable cause that Gennusa had violated several judicial canons, including complying with the law; promoting confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary; acting in a patient, dignified and courteous manner; and disposing of matters promptly, efficiently and fairly, according to the notice filed Monday before the Florida Supreme Court.

“Your unwillingness or inability to govern yourself with the dignity, courtesy and patience required by the Code, as well as your casual and illegal use of your contempt power in direct contravention of clearly established procedures and law, raise serious questions about your fitness to serve as a judicial officer,” according to the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission document signed by Assistant General Counsel Hugh R. Brown.

The Commission stated that the cases showed a pattern by Gennusa of “abusing your contempt authority,” according to the document filed Monday.

Gennusa has 20 days to respond to the probable cause finding. The Florida Supreme Court will ultimately decide on any sanction.

Gennusa is represented by attorney Warren Lindsey who responded to The News-Journal: "Judge Gennusa has served the Putman County community with great distinction since her appointment to the county court bench by Governor DeSantis. She is an excellent judge and person. However, the rules do not allow her to respond to the allegations except in legal filings which will be submitted in the near future. Thank you."

Gennusa is currently running to keep her county judge seat against challenger, Alex Sharp, according to the Putnam County Supervisors of Elections office.

The commission cited the following three cases in the notice against Gennusa.

Alleged victim handcuffed, held in custody

On Jan. 2, 2024, during a misdemeanor battery case, Gennusa in a raised voice warned a 22-year-old defendant about being disrespectful and lashing out after he got into an argument with the alleged victim in court. The judge warned "This is not 'The Jerry Springer Show.'" The defendant denied lashing out and said he would have gotten loud if he were. Gennusa then ordered her bailiff to take the defendant into custody and incorrectly held him in indirect criminal contempt, according to the commission.

Then Gennusa said without basis that she did not think the alleged victim was going to accept a plea. The woman denied ever saying she did not want a plea. Gennusa admonished the “alleged victim,” at one point using a tone conveying sarcasm when using the word “alleged,” according to the commission.

When the woman said she had not done anything, Gennusa said in a raised voice "Do you understand I didn't ask you to talk back to me?"

The woman then spoke “one-one-one” to the prosecutor in the gallery saying she was getting “irritated” and did not “like being spoken to like a child” and did not “understand what is going on.”

Gennusa overheard the comments and ordered the victim taken into custody for contempt, according to the commission. The woman was handcuffed and then detained for nearly three hours until Gennusa reconvened court after lunch.

The woman was brought back to court still in handcuffs. While Gennusa accepted the woman's apology, Gennusa did not apologize or acknowledge that she had acted improperly in having the woman handcuffed and held in custody, the notice stated.

Gennusa’s comments and tone were “undignified” and her oral contempt orders were illegal, according to the notice from the commission.

“Your conduct was especially improper in ordering the alleged victim into custody,” the Judicial Qualifications Commission stated.

When Gennusa appeared before the commission, she said she realized “within a short time” that ordering the woman into custody was improper but the commission noted she still waited nearly three hours to order her release. Gennusa also claimed despite being an attorney for 29 years that she did not know how to have the woman returned to court sooner than scheduled, the commission stated.

Mother sentenced to 10 days in jail

In another incident, Gennusa was presiding over a truancy hearing on Nov. 21, 2023, when she held the mother of three minor children in direct criminal contempt and sentenced her to 10 days in jail. Gennusa said that the mother had argued with her, “disrespected the court” and had been “belligerent” and “deplorable.” But a video recording of the hearing did not support the judge’s claims, the commission found.

The mother tried to explain her violation of a court order requiring the minor children to enroll in a program for a number of reasons, including that the “children’s maternal grandfather had recently been murdered by the children’s father,” the commission stated.

Gennusa said that was still not a reason for the children not to attend school. The mother then said one of the children who had witnessed the murder had traveled to Pasco County to speak to a detective and “psychologically” she could not go to school. The mother said the children were mentally unstable and their father was gone, but Gennusa responded without acknowledging the substantial change in the situation that “It’s already been ordered, ma’am.”

Gennusa said that based on the mother’s actions in court she was finding her in direct criminal contempt and sentenced her to 10 days in the county jail. Gennusa told her that she could have sentenced her to 180 days in jail. The mother was immediately taken to jail.

Gennusa’s actions were “legally deficient” the commission found.

Gennusa “repeatedly and inexplicably” said she did not care about the circumstances that a father had murdered the children’s grandfather and that one child had witnessed the killing, the commission found. But such a change required Gennusa's “earnest consideration” the commission found.

Gennusa “also did not address, or even inquire, as to the potential effect on the welfare of the minor children before you ordered the mother be taken into custody,” the commission found.

Gennusa said when appearing before the commission that she had not yet attended Florida Judicial College, where judges receive training. And despite video evidence to the contrary, stood by her claim that the mother had been “belligerent” and “deplorable,” the commission stated.

Man sentenced to 60 days

In a third case on Nov. 29, 2023, the commission stated that a 60-day jail imposed by Gennusa on a man who had told a deputy to “Go (expletive) yourself” appeared to be excessive in light of the man’s remorse and alleged circumstances. The commission noted that the man was in court for a misdemeanor driving without a valid license violation for which the prosecutor was not seeking jail time.

When she appeared before the commission, Gennusa maintained that 60 days was not excessive and that she had seen “judges sentence people to longer for less.” Gennusa again said she had not attended the Florida Judicial College and might have acted differently based on what she learned there.

