NASCAR has always been considered a southern sport with southern roots.

Late in the previous century , however, the southern thing was taken to extremes, as NASCAR went south of south, pretty much as car south as you can go on the mainland U.S. of A. — Homestead, Fla., so far south you have to nearly an hour north to get to Miami's South Beach.

It's common for some drivers and team members to head south a day or two early, then keep heading south, leaving the mainland for the Florida Keys for a little R&R before firing the engines and getting back to business.

GREAT AMERICAN READ Celebrate a fast-paced history of the Daytona 500 with new book; foreword by Richard Petty

Not sure how many, if any, of the eight playoff racers will consider that little side trip, because there's a lot on the line as the Round of 8 reaches the second of three races, as the whittling continues toward the championship race at Phoenix in a little over two weeks.

Let's take a look at the weekend TV schedule from Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Friday: Xfinity action, but only on the NBC app

4:30 p.m. : Xfinity Series practice and qualifying (NBC Sports app).

Saturday: All NASCAR circuits hit the Homestead track

9 a.m.: Cup Series practice and qualifying (NBC Sports app).

Noon: Truck Series, Baptist Health 200 (FS1).

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series, Credit One 300 (CW).

Sunday: NASCAR playoffs continue

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series, Straight Talk Wireless 400 (NBC).

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: How to watch NASCAR playoffs from Homestead-Miami as Round of 8 rolls on. Get your app up!