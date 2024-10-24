Kalen DeBoer must turn Tide. Ranking Florida teams. Canes and Noles, Illini over Ducks?

As Phil Bengtson liked to say, it’s better to be the guy who follows the guy who followed the guy.

Except with the Green Bay Packers , after Vince Lombardi, it took six coaching changes and 22 years before Mike Holmgren showed them how to win again. In fact, Bengtson’s 20-21-1 record over three seasons was worthy of confetti compared to the next four guys.

Jerod Mayo got lucky. Sure, he had to follow Bill Belichick at New England, but the Patriots were already in souring mode before Bill departed to dive into the shallow end of the dating pool.

No such luck for Kalen DeBoer, who, on his way to work, likely goes out of his way to avoid walking past the Nick Saban statue.

Odd, but new coaches are similar to new quarterbacks. You never really know what you have until handing them the keys and gauging their navigational skills.

DeBoer apparently didn’t come with lane-assist technology. He isn’t likely to run Alabama into the ditch, but he’s several left-blinkers away from the diamond lane, where Saban had things on cruise control, stopping only to pick up a trophy here and there.

In another oddity, things started slipping for ’Bama during the biggest win of the year — the 41-34 thriller over Georgia that was only a thriller because the Dawgs rallied from a 30-7 halftime deficit.

Since then, the Tide lost to Vandy (!), could’ve lost to South Carolina and lost to Tennessee. Naturally, for these things to happen at Alabama, weaknesses are visible. And guess what …

“When the losses happen, those things get amplified,” DeBoer said this week.

You think?

Yes, he said a few other things, which means it’s a good time to dust off our favorite parlor game: “What he said/What he meant.”

What DeBoer said : “Here in the SEC there’s such a fine line between winning and losing.”

What he meant: The coach before me installed a moat between winning and losing, but someone filled it in after he left.

What DeBoer said: “My job is to continue to guide them, give them my perspective, be there in the moment in the games to continue to make sure we’re sticking to the plan that we worked on, the plan that was created, the ones that the guys have practiced.”

What he meant: I’ll be meeting with the Planning Committee tomorrow.

What DeBoer said: “We have the people here that are going to work hard, do everything they can within their means to make that happen.”

What he meant: And hopefully they hurry up, because the headwind is growing bitter, I’m pretty sure I saw a black helicopter yesterday, and we have Missouri and LSU the next two weeks.

What DeBoer said: “We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. We knew winning a championship each and every year, especially in the SEC, is going to be hard.”

What he meant: If only the guy before me didn’t make it look routine.

What DeBoer said: “Just making sure we’re staying the course in that moment and also staying the course as we develop our players over the course of the year, years, and their careers.”

What he meant: Should I mention our improved team GPA? Our 90% class-attendance rate? No, probably not.

Rank & File

The weekly ranking of Florida’s seven big-league college football programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends and idle chatter at the taps.

1. Miami (7-0). Last week: (ranked 1) Beat Louisville, 52-45. This week: FSU at home. What’s up: If you’re Mario Cristobal, you’re guarding your team against looking ahead to next week’s biggie against Duke. Kidding … not kidding. The pick: Canes 40, Noles 16.

2. Florida (4-3). Last week: (2) Beat Kentucky, 48-20. This week: Off. What’s up: What happens if the Gators go 6-6, DJ Lagway blossoms and then says, “I stay if Billy stays?" Asking for the friend of a friend.

3. USF (3-4). Last week: (4) Beat UAB, 35-25. This week: Off. What’s up: The Bulls have a real shot at 6-6 and a bowl game. Among this current collection, that’s parade-worthy.

4. FAU (2-5). Last week: (3) Lost to Texas-San Antone, 38-24. This week: Off. What’s up: Next loss comes next week to USF, which helps explain the bowl talk above.

5 . UCF (3-4): Last week: (6) Lost to Iowa State 38-35. This week: BYU at home. What’s up : Last week’s closer-than-expected loss to the Cyclones provides “quality loss” currency, which spends well here. But nothing sobers you up like a BYU visit. The pick: Cougars 33, Knights 26.

6 . FIU (2-6): Last week : (5): Lost to UTEP, 30-21. This week: Lost Tuesday night to Sam Houston, 10-7. Next week: New Mexico State at home, Tuesday night. What’s up: One more week of these rhythm-busting mid-weekers for Conference USA. And what’s this, a win? The pick: Panthers 20, Aggies 16.

7. FSU (1-6). Last week: (7) Lost to Duke, 23-16. This week: At Miami. What’s up: Not much. The pick : Sticking with that 40-16 above.

The Other Picks

Something big will happen this week.

How do I know that?

Oh, I don’t know, maybe because something big happens EVERY week.

Will it be Navy over Notre Dame, Vandy over Texas or Missouri over Alabama.

Nope — Illini over the Oregon Ducks by 3.

Elsewhere: Pitt beats Syracuse; Irish by 10 over the Middies; Hoosiers beat Washington; Ole Miss over Oklahoma; Bama over Mizzou by 3 (or else); Horns by 9 over Vandy; Penn State beats Wisconsin; Aggies beat LSU; Arnold Palmer’s alma mater Wake Forest big over Stanford; Michigan over Sparty; K-State big over Kansas; Duke by 12 over SMU; and at Alumni Stadium in Central Massachusetts, the visiting Mariners of the Merchant Marine Academy by 12 over the WPI Engineers.

BTW: Some 160 years ago, a tinware manufacturer (John Boynton) and a man who owned a mammoth wire mill (Ichabod Washburn) decided to fund and build an institution of higher learning, which today is the Worcester Polytechnic Institute. WPI fits better on the helmets.

Problem was, Johnny wanted to make scholars out of working men, while Ichabod wanted to turn scholars into working men. A compromise was hatched and Ichabod was on board as long as students took their fancy book learnin’ and blended it into their hands-on shop work. He’d appreciate today’s awakening regarding the importance of the trades.

BTW II: Among WPI’s roll call is John W. Geils Jr., frontman for the J. Geils Band. Also, the band’s harmonica ace, Richard “Magic Dick” Salwitz. You heard me.

— Email Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

