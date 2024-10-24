Open in App
    • Daytona Beach News-Journal

    Florida college football rankings: Miami-FSU week features our bookends. Gators don't move

    By Ken Willis, Daytona Beach News-Journal,

    1 days ago

    Remember when we were discussing "quality losses" and how that's as good as it gets for too many schools in these parts?

    Well guess what. We've actually started to mix in a quality win here and there.

    In all honesty, yes, it just started this past week. Not sure it it'll take hold. And yes, there was also another quality loss. Take a bow, Gus.

    Yes, I had the 'Canes going down last week. And no, they didn't. Not all my fault, however, since no one told me Louisville would pull a Perry Mason — "The defense rests, your honor."

    Anyway, let's go to the rundown and see where some of the furniture has been rearranged. Spoiler alert: The cellar will look rather familiar.

    FSU VS. MIAMI Two-Minute Drill for Oct. 24: FSU plays at Miami; All 3 of Florida's NFL teams play at home

    Rankings Florida's college football teams; yes, starting with the Hurricanes

    1. Miami Hurricanes (7-0)

    Last week: (ranked 1) Beat Louisville, 52-45. This week: FSU at home. What’s up: If you’re Mario Cristobal, you’re guarding your team against looking ahead to next week’s biggie against Duke. Kidding … not kidding. The pick: Canes 40, Noles 16.

    2. Florida Gators (4-3)

    Last week: (2) Beat Kentucky, 48-20. This week: Off. What’s up: What happens if the Gators go 6-6, DJ Lagway blossoms and then says, “I stay if Billy stays?" Asking for the friend of a friend. Yeah, yeah, I see the schedule, but look at some of the craziness nearly every week. Beat FSU at the end, and manage just one upset of the other four. Not out of the question, just bizarre that it's come to this in Gainesville.

    3. USF Bulls (3-4)

    Last week: (4) Beat UAB, 35-25. This week: Off. What’s up: The Bulls have a real shot at 6-6 and a bowl game. Among this current collection, that’s parade-worthy. Outside of Navy, the other four remaining games are against the American Conference's fleshy underbelly.

    4. FAU Owls (2-5)

    Last week: (3) Lost to Texas-San Antone, 38-24. This week: Off. What’s up: Speaking of the AAC's fleshy tum-tum. The Owls' next loss comes next week to USF, which helps explain the bowl talk above.

    5. UCF Knights (3-4)

    Last week: (6) Lost to Iowa State 38-35. This week: BYU at home. What’s up : Last week’s closer-than-expected loss to the Cyclones provides “quality loss” currency, which spends well here. But nothing sobers you up like a BYU visit. Gus Malzahn found some of the lost offense, but not sure they can score enough to beat the Coogs. The pick: Cougars 33, Knights 26.

    6. FIU Panthers (2-6)

    Last week : (5): Lost to UTEP, 30-21. This week: Lost Tuesday night to Sam Houston, 10-7. Next week: New Mexico State at home, Tuesday night. What’s up: One more week of these rhythm-busting mid-weekers for Conference USA. And what’s this, a win? The pick: Panthers 20, Aggies 16.

    7. FSU Seminoles (1-6)

    Last week: (7) Lost to Duke, 23-16. This week: At Miami. What’s up: Not much. Mike Norvell told ESPN this week, ""A million people can figure out there's a problem, but ultimately it's about the solutions." Only a million? The pick : Sticking with that 40-16 above.

    Email Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

    This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida college football rankings: Miami-FSU week features our bookends. Gators don't move

