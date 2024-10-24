UCF Knights football: 3 things to watch against undefeated No. 12 BYU Cougars

ORLANDO — UCF expected to make a big leap in its second Big 12 football season. Instead, it's in the exact same position as this time a year ago, spoiling a 3-0 start with a winless October — to this point, at least — and needing a second-half surge just to secure bowl eligibility.

The Knights ' homecoming opponent Saturday, fellow conference sophomore BYU, bounced back in a big way this fall after closing 2023 with five straight defeats. The 12th-ranked Cougars haven't lost since, rolling into the Bounce House with an undefeated 7-0 record and legitimate College Football Playoff contention credentials — both for an at-large bid and as one of the favorites to secure the Big 12's automatic berth as league champion.

"Give them credit," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said Monday. "We're where we're at. And it's disappointing just for us. We had higher expectations, but we've got to figure out a way to finish. I really believe we can finish strong."

Malzahn's optimism might not entirely be unfounded following UCF's performance against Iowa State last weekend. The Knights rushed for 354 yards, powered by the backfield duo of Jacurri Brown and RJ Harvey , sacked Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht three times and picked him off twice — including a 63-yard TD return by BJ Adams just before halftime.

UCF Knights basketball: Jaylin Sellers suffers preseason injury against Florida Gulf Coast

Ultimately, Iowa State prevailed and maintained its own perfect record. Becht rushed for the go-ahead touchdown with 30 seconds left, propelling the hosts to a 38-35 victory. BYU needed similar heroics to stay unbeaten as Darius Lassiter evaded three Oklahoma State tacklers for a 35-yard TD catch with 10 seconds left, lifting the Cougars to a 38-35 win.

Here are three things to watch for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. showdown between UCF and BYU, the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools.

1. BYU's offensive rebirth behind dual-threat QB Jake Retzlaff

BYU's offense struggled mightily in its debut Big 12 season, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, converting on 28.5% of its third downs and producing an explosive play rate of 12.4%, according to Pro Football Focus. However, the Cougars are humming along this year at 34.9 points per game — up from 23.1 in 2023 — behind dual-threat quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

The incumbent redshirt junior fended off three newcomers from the transfer portal to win the QB job in fall camp for BYU. Retzlaff has thrown for 1,644 yards and leads the team in rushing with 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

There has been an element of high-risk, high-reward in Retzlaff's game, though. He has thrown seven interceptions, including multiple picks in three separate games, and has been credited with same number of turnover-worthy plays (nine) as big-time throws, per PFF.

UCF ranks 107th among Football Bowl Subdivision programs in pass defense (250 ypg) but is tied for 15th with nine interceptions — two apiece in its last two outings. Adams has a pick in back-to-back games after recording none in his first 45 appearances for the Knights.

"Everything about them, they're really good. One of the top teams in the nation," UCF linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander said. "We've just got to contain, keep this quarterback in the pocket and do our job."

2. Can Jacurri Brown get into passing rhythm?

Making his first start behind center for UCF, Brown gashed Iowa State for 154 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. However, he completed just 8 of 20 passing attempts for 62 yards with a couple of interceptions.

Brown missed a handful of downfield shots for Kobe Hudson and Ja'Varrius Johnson, and an open screen intended for Harvey on the first play of the fourth quarter which could have gone for huge yardage. UCF went 3 of 12 on third down, and that failure to extend drives coupled with long TD runs by Brown and Harvey eventually wore down the Knights' defense.

Iowa State ran 96 offensive plays and held the ball for nearly 37½ minutes.

"They played tighter coverage on us where the quick passing game was probably not going to be there," UCF offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. said. "You look back at some of those (third-down) situations in hindsight, you feel like maybe we could get our run game involved more to help (Brown) out more than trying to take shots. But we wanted to make sure we showed them that we will try to throw it over their heads. That's something we hadn't done leading into the game. We hadn't really tested teams downfield as much as we wanted to."

Malzahn said he thinks getting Brown into a groove earlier could make a big difference as he settles into the first-team role. Brown had a far more successful passing day against Cincinnati two weeks ago, hitting on 13 of 20 throws for 207 yards and one touchdown.

BYU boasts one of the top defenses in the country, ranked 13th in yards per play allowed. The Cougars have snagged 12 interceptions, tied with Iowa State and SMU for the sixth-most in major college football.

3. Injury status of UCF edge rushers Nyjalik Kelly, Isaiah Nixon

UCF harassed Becht throughout the night, though he equally hurt the Knights with his legs when able to break contain. Malachi Lawrence, Daylan Dotson and Lee Hunter registered one sack apiece, with the latter proving a particular handful for Iowa State's interior blockers. Hunter generated a season-high six pressures and a 21.4% pass-rush win rate, per PFF.

However, two of the Knights' top three defensive ends exited due to injury — junior Nyjalik Kelly and redshirt freshman Isaiah Nixon.

Kelly, who has started all seven games, played a season-low 23 snaps after being helped off the field in the first half. Nixon sustained an apparent shoulder injury in the second half and did not return. Malzahn said Kelly practiced Sunday night and will have a chance to play, adding, "I think we dodged one with that."

Dotson, an FCS All-American last year at Tennessee-Martin, generated two pressures on a season-high 44 snaps. He has been utilized on the edge and at defensive tackle in place of John Walker, ruled out for the season due to a torn meniscus.

Dotson and Jamaal Johnson would be next in line for reps opposite Malachi Lawrence if either Kelly or Nixon is unavailable.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: 3 things to watch against undefeated No. 12 BYU Cougars