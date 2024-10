Volusia County Schools hosts relief drive for those affected by Hurricane Milton

Volusia County Schools is running a Hurricane Milton relief drive , benefitting communities facing urgent needs.

Student Services and Community Information are the main departments running the drive, which began Oct. 14, and staff as well as DeLand High School Leadership students are also helping to sort items.

“As a school district, even though education and keeping our students safe is our primary thing, it's also important for us to recognize all of the needs of our families and what they may be going through at home,” said Danielle Johnson, the district’s director of community information. “Those needs don't stop when they walk through the doors to school each day, and so we want to make sure they're supported and able to have everything they need at home and at school.”

The district hopes to receive all donations by Friday, Oct. 25, but will still accept supplies that come in later.

Community members wishing to donate can drop off items such as clothing, toiletries, gift cards and non-perishable food to any Volusia County high school Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Right now, the main priority is the non-perishable food items and toiletry items,” said Mike Micallef, the district’s executive director of graduation assurance and student services. “We have tons of clothes. The community has really stepped up and went above and beyond with the clothing.”

Who benefits from the drive?

Anyone who has been affected by Hurricane Milton can benefit from this drive, Micallef said.

“It’s open for anybody,” he said. “We’re here to serve. That’s our number one objective here in Volusia County Schools, so it’s for staff, it’s for families, and it’s for anybody that needs any kind of assistance.”

Those in need of relief can contact their local schools or principals.

“Once they do that, then they will just tell them whatever they need, and they will get their information, and then we will get it (delivered) to their school,” Micallef said. “Principals are able to come down to the warehouse as well and pick up whatever they need.”

Volunteer drivers have already started delivering items.

“ Our Daytona and Port Orange communities were hit the hardest , and so, we expect to help out those communities a lot,” Johnson said. “If their houses were flooded or they lost everything (and) they don't have a change of clothes right now. … But … we anticipate being able to help everyone, regardless of where they are.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County Schools hosts relief drive for those affected by Hurricane Milton