Volusia County School Board candidates outline priorities as early voting begins

The Volusia County School Board’s District 2 and 4 seats are up for election next month.

Krista Goodrich and Cassie Gonyer are running for District 2, which covers the greater Daytona Beach area, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, South Daytona and a portion of Port Orange. The seat is currently held by Anita Burnette, who did not run for reelection.

In District 4 — which includes all of Holly Hill, Ormond Beach, Ormond-by-the-Sea, the northwest section of Daytona Beach and the area surrounding DeLeon Springs — incumbent Carl Persis is running against Donna Brosemer for his third term on the school board.

Goodrich and Gonyer head to runoff for District 2 seat

In the August primary, Goodrich secured 45.88% of votes, Gonyer secured 30.04% and Angela Kopnicky secured 24.08%. Since neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one, top performers Goodrich and Gonyer will return to the ballot.

Goodrich is running for the District 2 seat because she believes her background as a businesswoman will bring a fresh perspective to the school board, and she feels confident her financial background will be "wildly important" when it comes to overseeing Volusia County Schools' budget.

Goodrich told The News-Journal that she was proud to have been recently recognized as one of Volusia-Flagler’s most influential women in business .

“That just goes in line with what I'm bringing to the table for the school board … There's not really any entrepreneurs or business people on the board, and that's my strength, and it's something that I'm going to bring that's different to the school board than we've had in the past, and so it just kind of highlights that I actually am pretty good at business,” she said. “… If I do something, I'm going to do it well, and I'm going to aggressively make sure that everything I touch turns positive, so I intend to do that with the School Board as well.”

Gonyer is a high school science teacher for Brevard County Virtual Schools and a parent to three daughters. She believes parent-teacher collaboration is a critical component to student success .

Gonyer said she is "proud of" and "humbled by" the support she had received from other teachers including those in Volusia and Clay counties as well as her Brevard County co-workers.

“It just means a lot to me, being a teacher running for School Board, to have other teachers and others in the education field supporting me, and I'm really excited and motivated by that to make our schools better from the inside out,” she said.

Gonyer also said that she encourages all voters who are choosing to vote by mail to track their ballots with the county .

“It's hard that voter registration ended right before the hurricane, so I hope that everyone that wanted to get registered to vote, had plenty of time to do that,” she said. “It’s a little concerning that vote-by-mail ballots went out right before the storm, which they safely got there (but) I'm a little worried if anyone tried to mail them back during the storm.”

Goodrich also encouraged people to vote, and to do so earlier rather than later.

“I would tell people to get out and early vote and make sure to reach out to the candidates to ask any questions that they have,” she said. “They can certainly get on my website, send me an email or give me a call.”

Persis and Brosemer runoff for District 4 seat

Similar to District 2, in the primary elections for District 4, Brosemer ended the night with 43.73% of votes, Persis ended with 39.60%, and Sarah Marzilli with 16.67% . Since no candidate received 50% of the vote plus one, top performers Brosemer and Persis will return to the ballot.

Persis has been on the Volusia County School Board since 2016. As a graduate of Seabreeze High School , a former teacher and principal in the district, and a longtime stakeholder in the county, Persis ran for reelection because he wanted to keep schools safe, students interested, parents and guardians engaged, and employees motivated .

"We're just trying to keep everything positive and trying to point out what the contrast is between myself and Donna Brosemer. And I think if we just continue to do that ... people will see that there's a big difference between the two of us," he said.

"I consider myself an independent thinker. I'm a moderate person. I'm more of a professional, not a politician, in this, and I think she has gotten a very partisan, negative attacking root," he continued. "I'm just not going to do that. That's that's not my style. That's not who I am, so I'm not going to change now."

Donna Brosemer is confident that her 30-year career in public policy will allow her to bring a fresh perspective to the School Board.

She recently told The News-Journal that she is eager for the campaign to be over so that she can get to work.

“One of the things about campaigns is that you're not actually accomplishing anything except talking to people and talking about issues,” she said. “The particular work has always been (making) safer classrooms through enforced discipline, whether that is enforcing existing policies or making policy changes to make the classroom conditions appropriate for teaching and learning. And I also want us to look very closely at the bureaucracy's budget because I believe that with the amount of money that the district has to spend, we could do better for teachers.”

Brosemer is proud to have been endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis . Of the 23 candidates DeSantis endorsed, 11 lost their race in the primaries. Brosemer is one of six endorsements headed to a November runoff.

“That’s been a huge help to me,” she said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County School Board candidates outline priorities as early voting begins