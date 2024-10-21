Daytona Speedway no longer melting! Turn 4 tunnel area gets new turf after Hurricane Milton

Nothing to see here, folks.

Well, nothing much. Not anymore.

Just over a week after it appeared Daytona International Speedway was melting, all is tidy at the World Center of Racing.

An area outside of Turn 4, to the left and right of the two original entrance/exit tunnels dating from 1958, is now back in shape.

Hurricane Milton's pounding rain and wind led to erosion of an area roughly 100 yards wide outside Turn 4. Plenty of grass had to be removed in order to put down leveled soil, which has been topped with new sod.

A smaller area outside Turn 3 was also damaged and has also been fixed with new sod.

The Speedway wrapped up its four-day Daytona Biketoberfest events Sunday. At the Speedway, it's known as the Fall Cycle Scene.

Up next at Daytona is nearly a week of Historic Sportscar Racing, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

The next major event is January's Rolex 24, followed by NASCAR Speedweek and the 67th Daytona 500 in February.

Daytona Speedweeks 2025 Schedule

Jan. 17-19: Three-day, Friday to Sunday, test session for the Rolex 24 IMSA series.

Three-day, Friday to Sunday, test session for the Rolex 24 IMSA series. Jan. 23-26: IMSA's Thursday-Sunday weekend headlined by the Jan. 25-26 Rolex 24.

IMSA's Thursday-Sunday weekend headlined by the Jan. 25-26 Rolex 24. Feb. 12-16: NASCAR at Daytona, capped by the Feb. 16 Daytona 500.

NASCAR at Daytona, capped by the Feb. 16 Daytona 500. Feb. 28-March 9: Bike Week cycle racing, book-ended by the Supercross and Daytona 200.

